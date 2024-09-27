HORROR: Arizona College Student Brutally Stabbed by Fellow Classmate While Walking into Classroom – Suspect Saw Victim as an ‘Easy Target’

The Arizona Republic reported that around 11:45 a.m. last Thursday, Arizona State University (ASU) student Mara Daffron was stabbed with a pairing knife in the Sands Classroom building in room 101 by a fellow student as she was walking into class. According to the paper, the incident occurred on ASU’s West Valley campus.

According to police, 19-year-old Kaci Sloan left her seat and stabbed Daffron twice in front of their classmates. She then attempted to knife Daffron a third time but was thankfully stopped by another brave student, possibly saving Daffron’s life.

Daffron escaped into an ASU courtyard following the stabbing. She was met by paramedics at the scene, who transported her to Banner Thunderbird Hospital, where she underwent surgery for her wounds.

FOx 10 Phoenix revealed that Daffron suffered severe injuries to her tricep and ribcage area, where Sloan’s knife cut into her spleen. The victim’s mother, Launi Daffron told the Daily Mail her daughter is now home but in “a lot of pain.”

ASU West sophomore Matthew McCormick, the person who stopped Sloan from stabbing Dafforn a third time, explained to FOX 10 Phoenix that he felt “compelled” to act no matter the risks to his own life.

“I’ve never seen anything like this and I hope I never do again,” McCormick said. “In that moment, I didn’t really have a thought going through my head. I just knew that I felt compelled to do something.”

“As she was going for a third attack, I was able to grab her wrists and apprehend her before further damage could be done,” he added.

Police allege that Sloan had written notes planning the attack and that she decided to target Daffron because she was an “easier” target than another person she was considering trying to kill.

The Arizona Republic reports that Sloan is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with an educational institution, and disorderly conduct.

Sloan is currently being held at a Maricopa County jail. Her bond was set at $250,000, payable in only cash.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Daffron’s recovery from the horrific injuries she suffered at the hands of Sloan. TGP readers interested in helping her can donate HERE.