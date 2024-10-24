Outraged Liberals Cancel Subscriptions to LA Times After Paper Fails to Endorse Kamala Harris for President

As the Gateway Pundit recently reported, the Los Angeles Times has not endorsed Kamala Harris for president. This caused so much chaos at the liberal paper that the editor of the editorial page resigned from the company.

Now the liberal readers of the newspaper are freaking out and canceling their subscriptions.

Who knew that liberal media endorsements were so important to Democrat voters?

Breitbart News reports:

LA Times Readers Cancel Subscriptions in Backlash over No Kamala Harris Endorsement: ‘F**k You!’ Angry Los Angeles Times readers are cancelling their subscriptions after the left-wing newspaper refused to endorse any presidential candidate this election cycle, with some Angelenos calling out the newspaper’s owner, billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, after he reportedly overruled his own editorial board’s plan to endorse Kamala Harris. LA Times readers began posting screenshots of their cancelled subscriptions to social media Tuesday after the newspaper declined to back Kamala Harris. They include some prominent Hollywood figures — Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer and Sex and the City actor Evan Handler.

Check out the angry tweets below:

Just canceled my subscription, @latimes. WTF is wrong with you?https://t.co/HZyKGcfnwz — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 23, 2024

I just cancelled my subscription. I don't need to spend $15.96/month to read only what Patrick Soon-Schiong allows the paper's staff to publish. You can also cancel, and let them know why, here:

[email protected] https://t.co/9hzei6tVEA — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) October 22, 2024

I am so angry @ the @latimes and their owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong. Yesterday, as soon as I heard of this, I cancelled my subscription.

I will not support ANY media that does not take a stand against racism. Period. https://t.co/GENCE2NAIt — Daniel "Kamala Harris/Tim Walz 2024" Maycock (@danielmaycock) October 23, 2024

I cancelled my LA Times subscription yesterday. Any newspaper that is AFRAID to take a stand against an Authoritarian is not worth my subscription money. FU*K YOU, LA Times!!!! https://t.co/84BdXoThnO — Derek St. John (@Dieter117) October 23, 2024

Fuck the @latimes! Owner of the Los Angeles Times Patrick Soon-Shiong has stopped the newspaper from endorsing Kamala Harris. We can now safely assume that Soon-Shiong is a greed-driven TRAITOR who supports authoritarian fascism and a Trump dictatorship. Like Elon Musk,… — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 22, 2024

It’s difficult to imagine how much angrier leftist readers would be if the paper had endorsed Donald Trump. It also shows the wrath that media companies face from Democrats if they don’t hold the party line.