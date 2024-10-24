Outraged Liberals Cancel Subscriptions to LA Times After Paper Fails to Endorse Kamala Harris for President

by
Photo credit: depositphotos.com

As the Gateway Pundit recently reported, the Los Angeles Times has not endorsed Kamala Harris for president. This caused so much chaos at the liberal paper that the editor of the editorial page resigned from the company.

Now the liberal readers of the newspaper are freaking out and canceling their subscriptions.

Who knew that liberal media endorsements were so important to Democrat voters?

Breitbart News reports:

LA Times Readers Cancel Subscriptions in Backlash over No Kamala Harris Endorsement: ‘F**k You!’

Angry Los Angeles Times readers are cancelling their subscriptions after the left-wing newspaper refused to endorse any presidential candidate this election cycle, with some Angelenos calling out the newspaper’s owner, billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, after he reportedly overruled his own editorial board’s plan to endorse Kamala Harris.

LA Times readers began posting screenshots of their cancelled subscriptions to social media Tuesday after the newspaper declined to back Kamala Harris. They include some prominent Hollywood figures — Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer and Sex and the City actor Evan Handler.

Check out the angry tweets below:

It’s difficult to imagine how much angrier leftist readers would be if the paper had endorsed Donald Trump. It also shows the wrath that media companies face from Democrats if they don’t hold the party line.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.