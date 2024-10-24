Leftist LA Times Editorial Page Editor Resigns in Protest After Owner Blocks Endorsement of Kamala Harris

The far-left Los Angeles Times has declined to endorse Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election, marking the first time the paper has withheld support from a Democratic candidate since 2008.

The decision to break with their home-state candidate is seen as a clear sign that Harris’s support is waning, even within the most liberal of strongholds.

The paper’s refusal to endorse Harris follows a directive from its owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who reportedly blocked the editorial board’s plans.

While the paper has endorsed candidates in congressional and local elections, its refusal to weigh in on the presidency is impossible to ignore.

Sources suggest that the decision came from the top, as Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the paper’s owner, reportedly blocked any endorsement of Harris.

This isn’t the first time Soon-Shiong has intervened; he previously blocked the paper’s endorsement of Elizabeth Warren during the 2020 primaries.

The Trump campaign wasted no time in releasing a statement, mocking the Harris-Walz ticket:

“The Ls keep piling up for Kamala Harris and Tampon Tim. In Kamala’s own home state, the LosAngelesTimes— the state’s largest newspaper — has declined to endorse the Harris-Walz ticket, despite endorsing the Democrat nominees in every election for decades. Even her fellow Californians know she’s not up for the job. The Timespreviously endorsed Kamala in her 2010 and 2014 races for California attorney general, as well as her 2016 race for U.S. Senate — but not this time. It’s just the latest humiliating blow for the Harris-Walz campaign, who have also suffered stinging non-endorsements from the Teamsters and the International Association of Fire Fighters amid a revolt by rank-and-file union members against their traditional Democrat alignment. Everyone knows the Harris-Walz campaign is a sinking ship. Two more weeks until it’s submerged for good.”

Mariel Garza, the now-former editorial page editor at the LA Times, could not accept the decision to stay silent. Garza resigned in protest over Soon-Shiong’s decision to block the endorsement.

In a phone conversation with Sewell Chan of Columbia Journalism Review, Garza expressed her outrage:

“I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not okay with us being silent,” Garza said. “In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I’m standing up.”

“I didn’t think we were going to change our readers’ minds—our readers, for the most part, are Harris supporters,” Garza added. “We’re a very liberal paper. I didn’t think we were going to change the outcome of the election in California.

“But two things concern me: This is a point in time where you speak your conscience no matter what. And an endorsement was the logical next step after a series of editorials we’ve been writing about how dangerous Trump is to democracy, about his unfitness to be president, about his threats to jail his enemies. We have made the case in editorial after editorial that he shouldn’t be reelected.”

“It was a logical next step. And it’s perplexing to readers, and possibly suspicious, that we didn’t endorse her this time.”

Below is her full resignation obtained by CJR: