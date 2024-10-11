OUR DEMOCRACY: Jamie Raskin and Other Dems Already Signaling They May Not Vote to Certify 2024 Election if Trump Wins

All of the talk about how sacred ‘our democracy’ is from Democrats in recent years might go right out the window in November.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of California and other members of his party are already signaling that they may not vote to certify the 2024 election if Trump wins.

This would not be a big change for Raskin. He objected to certifying the 2016 election when Trump won. It’s almost like they don’t really care about ‘our democracy’ at all. Almost.

Breitbart News reports:

Top Democrats, Including Election Denier Jamie Raskin, Won’t Commit to Certifying a Trump Victory Top congressional Democrats told Axios on Thursday they would not commit to certifying the 2024 election if former President Donald Trump wins. The failure to commit to certifying the election would prove many members to be hypocrites, including House Oversight Committee ranking member and former January 6 committee member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who told Axios that he is unsure if he’ll certify a Trump win. Raskin denied Trump won the 2016 election when he objected to Trump’s electors in 2017. If Trump “won a free, fair and honest election, then we would obviously accept it,” Raskin said, assuming the election was free, fair and honest. “I definitely don’t assume that,” he added. “Democrats don’t engage in election fraud and election fabrication.” A video surfaced in September of a panel discussion in February 2024 in which Raskin speculated that Congress would invalidate a Trump election victory, even though it could be at the risk of “civil war.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on those ‘civil war’ comments from Raskin back in August:

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin earlier this year said Congress will stop Trump on January 6, 2025 and create “civil war conditions.” The February 2024 video of Raskin was making the rounds on Monday. Raskin said Congress will use the insurrection clause to stop Trump from taking office even if he wins the 2024 election. “What can be put into the Constitution can slip away from you very quickly and the greatest example going on right before our very eyes is section three of the 14th Amendment which they’re just disappearing with a magic wand as if it doesn’t exist even though it could not be clearer what it’s stating,” Raskin said earlier this year at author Rick Hasen’s book talk and reading at Politics and Prose book store in Washington, D.C.

Here’s the video:

Rep Jamie Raskin says Congress will stop Donald Trump on J6 using the 14th Amendment and create “civil

war conditions” These uniparty snakes are the greatest threat to our country that’s ever existed And they won’t give up power without a fight pic.twitter.com/BZWOCBP1pA — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 5, 2024

These people only believe in winning, by any means necessary.