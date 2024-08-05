Democrat Raskin Says Congress will Stop Trump From Taking Office Even if He’s Chosen by the Voters and Create “Civil War Conditions” (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin earlier this year said Congress will stop Trump on January 6, 2025 and create “civil war conditions.”

The February 2024 video of Raskin was making the rounds on Monday.

Raskin said Congress will use the insurrection clause to stop Trump from taking office even if he wins the 2024 election.

“What can be put into the Constitution can slip away from you very quickly and the greatest example going on right before our very eyes is section three of the 14th Amendment which they’re just disappearing with a magic wand as if it doesn’t exist even though it could not be clearer what it’s stating,” Raskin said earlier this year at author Rick Hasen’s book talk and reading at Politics and Prose book store in Washington, D.C.

Raskin then said Congress will stop Trump on January 6, 2025 and issued a thinly veiled threat to US Supreme Court Justices.

“And then they want to kick it to Congress so it’s going to be up to us on January 6, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified and we need bodyguards for everybody in civil war conditions all because the nine justices – not all of them but these justices who have not many cases to look at every year, not that much work to do – a huge staff, great protection, simply do not want to do their job and interpret what the great 14th Amendment means,” Raskin said.

WATCH:

Rep Jamie Raskin says Congress will stop Donald Trump on J6 using the 14th Amendment and create “civil

war conditions” These uniparty snakes are the greatest threat to our country that’s ever existed And they won’t give up power without a fight pic.twitter.com/BZWOCBP1pA — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 5, 2024

Additional footage of Raskin’s remarks: