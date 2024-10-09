OOPS! Kamala Harris Wanted to Ban the Type of Gun She Now Claims to Own

Kamala Harris surprised a lot of people when she claimed during her debate with Donald Trump that she is a gun owner. People immediately began wondering what type of gun she owns and how long she has had it.

Amazingly, she was asked about this during her awful appearance on 60 Minutes.

Harris claimed that she owns a ‘Glock’ and that she has fired it during visits to the gun range.

My background is in law enforcement. Yes, I own a glock.pic.twitter.com/gTbjrEMCPA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2024

Would you be shocked to learn that Harris wanted to ban the gun she now says she owns?

The Federalist reports:

Kamala Harris Wanted To Ban The Gun She Now Claims To Own Vice President Kamala Harris has in recent weeks claimed to be a proud gun owner who is not afraid to exercise her Second Amendment right to self-defense. The Democrat’s radical gun control track record, especially during her tenure in California politics, however, shows she tried to ban the type of firearm she claims to own… Contrary to what the Harris campaign’s social media posts suggest, “Glock,” is not a type of firearm, but the name of a popular handgun manufacturing company. Not only should the “g” in Glock be capitalized to reflect it is a proper noun, but Harris should have elaborated further on what specific type of Glock she claims to own by naming the model and caliber… Every Glock pistol is equipped with a trigger, firing pin, and drop safety combination designed to prevent accidental firing. Yet, under California law, most Glock models are considered “unsafe handguns” because they do not meet the state’s stringent safety or firing requirements. According to the handgun sale roster maintained by Attorney General Rob Bonta, the only Glock guns permitted for sale in the Golden Gate State come from the manufacturer’s Generation 3 line, which started in 1998 and was grandfathered into the roster.

Rules for thee but not for me.

Kamala’s sudden claims that she will not go after people’s guns are not resonating. She has a record on the subject and it’s not good for law abiding gun owners.