One Last Hurrah! Tina Peters Releases Her Mesa County Voting System Forensic Examination to the Public After Sentencing by Venomous Colorado Judge

Gold Star Mother and former County Clerk in Colorado Tina Peters publicly released the Mesa County Colorado Voting System Forensic Examination and Analysis reports before she was sent to prison for nine years in another political prosecution.

Tina Peters, a widow, and Gold Star Mother has never violated any laws. She is 69 years old and will be 78 when the state releases her from prison.

Former County Clerk Tina Peters smiles on her way to sentencing on Tuesday. The venomous judge sentenced the 69-year-old Gold Star Mother to 9 years in prison for downloading election results following the 2020 election when the state told all clerks to delete the evidence.

Tina asked her supporters to view her investigative reports on election integrity in Mesa County Colorado. The reports 1-3 are found at tinapeters.us.

Tina Peters argued in her investigation:

** The absence of secure hash algorithm (.sha) files for each digital ballot image makes the authenticity of each digital ballot image, and the ballotlevel record for those ballots, impossible to verify.

** The true total vote count in Mesa County, Colorado cannot be accurately calculated for the 2020 General Election or the 2021 Grand Junction Municipal Election from records in the databases of the county’s voting system.

Peters has always argued that backing up the election data from the Dominion system was lawful and required.

Peters always insisted she has done nothing wrong, and it was well within her scope of responsibilities to back up the election records. In fact, in an interview with Steve Bannon on March 22, Peters said that “the backup that she did was lawful and required by federal and state law. It has no PII or Personal Identifiable Information of voters.”

After seven days of trial in August, Peters was found guilty on 7 out of 10 charges. Here is a summary of the judgments:

On Tuesday Judge Michael Barrett lectured and scolded Peters before he sentenced her to 9 years in prison for downloading the election data. Something she still argues was legal and appropriate.

Tina released her investigation on her website.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

