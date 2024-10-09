One Last Hurrah! Tina Peters Releases Her Mesa County Voting System Forensic Examination to the Public After Sentencing by Venomous Colorado Judge

Gold Star Mother and former County Clerk in Colorado Tina Peters publicly released the Mesa County Colorado Voting System Forensic Examination and Analysis reports before she was sent to prison for nine years in another political prosecution.

Tina Peters, a widow, and Gold Star Mother has never violated any laws. She is 69 years old and will be 78 when the state releases her from prison.

Tina asked her supporters to view her investigative reports on election integrity in Mesa County Colorado. The reports 1-3 are found at tinapeters.us.

Tina Peters argued in her investigation:

** The absence of secure hash algorithm (.sha) files for each digital ballot image makes the authenticity of each digital ballot image, and the ballotlevel record for those ballots, impossible to verify. ** The true total vote count in Mesa County, Colorado cannot be accurately calculated for the 2020 General Election or the 2021 Grand Junction Municipal Election from records in the databases of the county’s voting system.

Peters has always argued that backing up the election data from the Dominion system was lawful and required.

Peters always insisted she has done nothing wrong, and it was well within her scope of responsibilities to back up the election records. In fact, in an interview with Steve Bannon on March 22, Peters said that “the backup that she did was lawful and required by federal and state law. It has no PII or Personal Identifiable Information of voters.”

After seven days of trial in August, Peters was found guilty on 7 out of 10 charges. Here is a summary of the judgments:

The Trial of Tina Peters Verdict (V) and Sentencing Guidelines (SG) on all counts: (1) Attempt to influence public servant Jesse Romero (F4)

V: GUILTY

On Tuesday Judge Michael Barrett lectured and scolded Peters before he sentenced her to 9 years in prison for downloading the election data. Something she still argues was legal and appropriate.

Tina released her investigation on her website.