OMG: James O’Keefe Releases Undercover Tape of Maricopa Election Trainers Admit Poll Workers Cannot Stop Third-Party Ballot Harvesting – ‘It’s Not Our Job to Police That’

Maricopa County is once again in the spotlight as explosive undercover footage from O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) surfaces, capturing Maricopa County election trainers instructing poll workers to overlook potential ballot harvesting.

The videos feature Maricopa Election Trainer Amy Bricker, who told undercover journalists that poll workers should not intervene if they witness suspected ballot harvesting.

“As a poll worker, it’s not your responsibility to police that. We’re not any type of law enforcement,” she stated, clarifying that it isn’t the poll workers’ duty to challenge potential election law violations.

According to James O’Keefe, when a concerned poll worker asked about handling individuals who dropped off multiple ballots during the primary election, Bricker’s response was definitive: “As long as the ballot is signed and dated, we don’t get involved.”

“Election trainers confirmed that even if ballots are harvested illegally, “If it’s signed by the owners, it’s valid,” raising serious questions about the integrity of the voting process,” O’Keefe said.

The undercover agent asked, “Since ballot harvesting is a felony, are we allowed to say anything?” Dawn Woodruff, another Maricopa County official, stated unequivocally, “No.”

Woodruff further explained that ballots are considered valid as long as they have a signature, even if delivered in bulk—a practice often flagged as ballot harvesting and prohibited by Arizona’s election laws.

OMG journalists uncovered that federal agents from the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be stationed at polling sites across Maricopa County.

When asked why, Bricker mentioned that the DOJ might be monitoring due to ongoing litigation or as part of election oversight.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that according to a whistleblower who attended a recent security briefing, an alleged plan by the FBI to deploy plainclothes agents to polling stations in Maricopa County.

The FBI’s primary objective with this operation is to monitor Trump voters during the upcoming election—a disturbing indication of federal interference aimed at intimidating those who dare to support the 45th president.

MARICOPA ELECTION TRAINING TAPES EMERGE: Maricopa County Election Trainers Admit Poll Workers Cannot Stop Third Party Ballot Harvesting: “It’s Not Our Job to Police That.” OMG Citizen Journalists are on the inside recording Maricopa County Election Trainings. “We’re not any type… pic.twitter.com/lTCtVCtte5 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 25, 2024

Maricopa County Deputy Elections Director Jennifer Liewer has called OMG’s recent election training video expose as “unnecessary” and “disrespectful.”

“Maricopa County Elections has consistently been transparent in how we administer elections. To “secretly” videotape election workers who are only trying to serve their community is disrespectful and unnecessary. We are disappointed that your organization would take this measure to misrepresent the good work of these law-abiding citizens. To clarify and answer your questions – Poll workers do not have the legal authority to question voters or ask for ID when dropping off a ballot. State law does allow individuals to drop off ballot affidavit envelopes for family members, household members or for those that they provide care. By law, Department of Justice Observers are allowed to visit Vote Centers. Questions about their specific role or plans for elections should be directed to the DOJ.”

MARICOPA COUNTY RESPONDS: Maricopa Deputy Elections Director Jennifer Liewer responds to OMG’s Election Training Video calling it “unnecessary” & “disrespectful.” “Maricopa County Elections has consistently been transparent in how we administer elections. To “secretly” videotape… pic.twitter.com/Nz56Km0NCS — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 25, 2024

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer had a meltdown and wrote, “Congrats to the intrepid, dance-video journalist who secretly recorded two of the Board’s election employees… accurately describing the law. Stay classy.”

Thank you for corroborating our news reporting as accurate, @stephen_richer https://t.co/YT1M9S4wt3 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 25, 2024

What Richer leaves out of his condescending post is that his office OPPOSED changing this law every year for the last 4 years How do I know? I was one of the conservative legislators proposing it But every year like clockwork the Recorder’s lobbyist would come down & kill it… https://t.co/6oCQRMS4rz — Jake Hoffman (@JakeHoffmanAZ) October 26, 2024

“Maricopa County Board of Supervisors also blasted James O’Keefe writing, “Shame on you James O’Keefe. Your bad faith “undercover investigation” endangers the safety of [Maricopa County Elections] workers. Maricopa County elections workers are our friends, neighbors, and family members. They did nothing wrong – and they deserve our respect and gratitude.”