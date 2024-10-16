NYPD Rep Admits 20 of Biden-Harris Administration’s Venezuelan Gang Members Responsible for Crime Spree Are Still Free to Roam the Streets

A member of the New York Police Department (NYPD) joined Fox 5’s Good Day New York to discuss the realities of being not only a sanctuary state but a state that has insanely embraced no-cash bail.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other radicals in New York pushed for the misguided and failed no-bail “Less is More” act signed into law in 2021.

The Less is More Act gives more leniency to parolees and removes reasons to put parolees back behind bars. According to the New York Post, “It removes technical parole violations like being late for an appointment, missing a curfew or finding alcohol or drugs in urine samples. And the act would speed up the timeframe to judicial review for any violations.”

This insane policy continuously returns criminals to the streets to victimize law-abiding citizens.

The NYPD representative shared, “What started out as a robbery crew, upwards of 50 robberies, 20 individuals arrested for upwards of 50 robberies with and out of those 20 individuals, every single one of them is on the streets today.”

Reporter Rosanna Scotto asked, “That’s crazy. Now, there are reports that they’re operating the Roosevelt Hotel, which used to be a very nice hotel in New York City. Now, it’s a migrant shelter.”

“What are we talking about? What’s going on inside this hotel spilling out into the Times Square area?”

The NYPD rep added, “There’s actually a recruitment process.”

Watch: