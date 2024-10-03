North Carolina’s Democrat Governor Roy Cooper Still Hasn’t Deployed 1,000 Troops Approved to Assist in Hurricane Helene Recovery: REPORT

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) still has not written up mission orders that the troops need after Joe Biden approved 1,000 active duty military personnel to help Americans after Hurricane Helene ravaged the Southeast.

Hundreds of people are still missing after Helene. Search and recovery efforts were delayed because Joe Biden was lounging at the beach last weekend and Kamala Harris was busy fundraising in California.

Hundreds are still missing after Helene. See how people are stepping up to search for survivors in Asheville, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/WME7n7ziNZ — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 3, 2024

Biden approved an additional 1,000 troops to assist in search and recovery efforts in North Carolina several days after Helene made landfall.

“President Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III have authorized the movement of up to 1,000 active-duty military personnel to support the delivery of food, water and other critical aid to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene,” Roy Cooper’s office said.

“The active-duty soldiers are part of an Infantry Battalion Task Force, formed from the XVII Airborne Corps to include members of the 82nd Airborne and other units stationed at Fort Liberty, NC. The task force includes a Forward Support Company with the necessary support structures (fuel, water, mechanics, etc.) to support stabilizing critical lifelines and essential services for communities in North Carolina. Soldiers are assembling and moving to the affected areas within the next 24 hours,” the governor’s office said.

According to The Federalist’s Sean Davis, Roy Cooper still has not written up the mission orders that the troops need in order to be deployed.

According to a source in North Carolina, despite 1,000 troops being ready and authorized to respond in NC, FEMA Region 4 and Democrat NC Gov. Roy Cooper haven’t yet written up the mission orders that the troops need in order to be deployed. So those troops are just sitting around… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 3, 2024

After giving billions of dollars to Ukraine, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announced a measly $750 per family affected by Hurricane Helene.

FEMA also doesn’t have enough money to help Americans suffering because the Biden Regime has burned through $1 billion to resettle illegal aliens.

For years, the Biden-Harris Regime has funneled more than $1 billion in taxpayer dollars away from American FEMA disaster relief efforts — and into the pockets of illegal immigrants.

FEMA estimates it will fall $7 billion short of the funds needed to manage new disasters, thanks to reckless financial decisions. Instead of rebuilding communities, repairing public infrastructure, or mitigating future disasters, FEMA is sinking taxpayer dollars into programs for illegal immigrants while disaster-stricken Americans wait for help that may never come.

FEMA is blaming the Congress for not appropriating new funding to the agency.