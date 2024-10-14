New York Times Confirms Kamala Harris Plagiarized Her Book – Then Insists Her Actions Were ‘Not Serious’

The New York Times has confirmed a report on Monday that Kamala Harris had plagiarized part of a book she wrote before entering politics.

According to the conservative journalist and researcher Christopher Rufo, Harris plagiarized parts of her 2009 Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer, which she co-authored witih writer Joan O’C Hamilton.

The investigation was conducted by Dr. Stefan Weber, a famed Austrian “plagiarism hunter” who has taken down politicians in the German-speaking world. We independently confirmed multiple violations, which are comparable in severity to the plagiarism found in former Harvard… pic.twitter.com/P9DTpZS4kV — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

After his report went viral across the X platform, The New York Times looked into the matter and confirmed that she had indeed committed plagiarism.

However, they also made sure to cover her against any political damage by insisting that her crimes were not serious.

Their report states:

The passages called into question by Mr. Rufo on his Substack platform involve about 500 words in the approximately 65,000-word, 200-page book. Ms. Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, wrote the book with another author when she was the district attorney in San Francisco. In a review of the book, The New York Times found that none of the passages in question took the ideas or thoughts of another writer, which is considered the most serious form of plagiarism. Instead, the sentences copy descriptions of programs or statistical information that appear elsewhere. … Jonathan Bailey, a plagiarism consultant in New Orleans and the publisher of Plagiarism Today, said on Monday that his initial reaction to Mr. Rufo’s claims was that the errors were not serious, given the size of the document.

Somebody hang this in the Louvre. The New York Times claims that I “seize[d] on” Kamala Harris’s serial plagiarism. Admits later in the story that it is, in fact, plagiarism. And then calls noticing that fact “racist.” pic.twitter.com/igfEpwP1h7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

Yet as reported by The Gateway Pundit on Monday, her plagiarism was obvious to anyone who bothered to look into the matter:

… famed Austrian “plagiarism hunter” Stefan Weber has discovered Harris’s book contains over a dozen “vicious plagiarism fragments.” As Rufo notes, Weber is a highly credible figure who has destroyed the careers of several German-speaking politicians. … The first instance of Harris’s damning plagiarism comes from a passage in her book where she writes about how school graduation rates. As one can see, she steals directly from an AP/NBC News report. The second example of Harris’s outright theft comes from a John Jay College of Criminal Justice press release. Here, Harris copies several paragraphs and passes them off as her own. Harris’s plagiarism was so blatant and lazy that she even copied directly from Wikipedia, an online ‘dictionary’ infamous for questionable sourcing and left-wing bias.

In response, the Harris campaign has sought to discredit the allegations as part of a right-wing smear job.

“This is a book that’s been out for 15 years, and the vice president clearly cited sources and statistics in footnotes and endnotes throughout,” said James Singer, a campaign spokesman.

In short, the plagiarism allegations are true. And whatever clean-up jobs putting out by Harris and her media allies, America now knows that she committed academic fraud.