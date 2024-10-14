WHOA: Kamala Harris Caught in Major Plagiarism Scandal by Famed “Plagiarism Hunter” – Stole from Several Sources Including Wikipedia to Write Important Book

Kamala Harris’s lack of original thought extends to the printed word, as she has been caught blatantly stealing others’ work to write an important book.

As TGP readers know, Harris’s campaign was already crumbling thanks to several embarrassing interviews, awful campaign appearances, and Americans finally realizing her policies were no different than Biden’s. Now, Harris is embroiled in a massive plagiarism scandal.

As reported by activist Chris Rufo, she and Joan O’C Hamilton published a book called Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer during the campaign for California Attorney General back in 2010. Rufo notes the purpose of the book’s release was to establish her credibility on criminal justice matters.

And it appeared to work as she managed to squeak out a one-point win over Republican candidate Steve Cooley in 2010.

But famed Austrian “plagiarism hunter” Stefan Weber has discovered Harris’s book contains over a dozen “vicious plagiarism fragments.” As Rufo notes, Weber is a highly credible figure who has destroyed the careers of several German-speaking politicians.

Rufo shared several examples of Weber’s explosive expose on Monday and personally confirmed them. They were published on both his blog and his X account.

The first instance of Harris’s damning plagiarism comes from a passage in her book where she writes about how school graduation rates. As one can see, she steals directly from an AP/NBC News report.

The second example of Harris’s outright theft comes from a John Jay College of Criminal Justice press release. Here, Harris copies several paragraphs and passes them off as her own.

Harris’s plagiarism was so blatant and lazy that she even copied directly from Wikipedia, an online ‘dictionary’ infamous for questionable sourcing and left-wing bias.

Below is another example of Harris’s theft. This comes from a Bureau of Justice Assistance report, which she found in a link via Wikipedia.

The final plagiarism example provided by Rufo is from Harris lifting language from an Urban Institute report. While doing so, she was supposedly ‘trying’ to describe a nonprofit group.

Biden’s first presidential campaign was derailed when he stole from the speeches of famous British politician Neil Kinnock in an effort to portray himself as a sophisticated leader. Harris’s own plagiarism scandal would sink her for good in a just country and world.

But the media remains all-in on propping up the arguably most dangerous and unprepared presidential candidate in American history due to their fear of her opponent, President Trump.