NEW: Republican Party’s ONLY Election Integrity Attorney in Arizona Resigns 3 Days Before Ballots Are Mailed, Refused to File Lawsuits Over Serious Election Integrity Issues (VIDEO)

The Arizona GOP’s only election integrity attorney has resigned, effective Wednesday, three days before ballots get mailed out to voters across the state.

Mail-in ballots get sent on October 9. Today is the last day to register to vote in the 2024 election.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the Republican Party does not have a single attorney on the ground in Arizona to stop the steal.

The one attorney they had, Kory Langhoffer, resigned on Sunday. According to Laura Loomer, "He resigned because he was unwilling to file a lawsuit over the 218,000 unconfirmed US citizen (illegal aliens) voters that Adrian Fontes, the anti-Trump Democrat Secretary of State in Arizona, has refused to remove from the voter rolls."

As The Gateway Pundit reported, 218,000 voters were registered in Arizona without proving their citizenship due to an alleged glitch in the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division's system. It is unclear who these voters are and whether they are legal voters because the Democrat Secretary of State will not turn over the list of voters. Still, the RNC has done nothing about this issue. The Gateway Pundit reported that it took an outside group, backed by America First Legal, to sue the Secretary of State’s office for withholding the list of 218,000 voters.

The RNC has done nothing despite claims from Chairman Michael Whatley that they are "working very, very hard" to stop the steal.

Arizona political advisor Caroline Wren joined the War Room on Monday morning to discuss this new development and explain how Langhoffer has refused to take "any action" on the 218,000 voters and other election integrity issues.

Three days before ballots are dropping in Arizona, the Arizona Republican Party and the Trump campaign do not have a lawyer to fight election integrity in this critical state. And so, the attorney who resigned had been unwilling to file lawsuits for months, but like specifically, he was unwilling to file lawsuits over the 218,000 unconfirmed US citizens that the Democrat Secretary of State is refusing to remove from the voter rolls. He's been refusing to do any action on the UOCAVA verification issues that we've been yelling about for years. And this attorney too, I mean, he should not have been there in the first place. I know him; he's a decent guy, but he's never had an appetite to fight over any of these issues. And he was the general counsel for Mitt Romney's campaign. He was the general counsel for Carly Fiorina's 2016 campaign. So, he shouldn’t have been there in the first place. We've been kind of coming to blows with him for a long time over this. Some people, I guess, are saying, ‘Well, isn't this a win Caroline that he resigned?’ Okay, sure, but like, who are you replacing him with? You should be on top of this right now. We need these people set in place right now, and we need to be in court right now. We had another issue this past weekend. 150,000 students across Arizona at all the public universities received a text message from the Kamala Harris campaign encouraging them to vote. How did all of the public universities give the cell phone data—it wasn't just a student, by the way, whoever they listed as their emergency contact, so the parents also got this text message. Someone explain to me how the data of public universities got to the Kamala Harris campaign. We should be in court to try and figure this out. As of right now, there is no attorney to file a lawsuit over that.

Laura Loomer broke the news last night:

This also comes as the Kamala Harris campaign has obtained the phone numbers of 150,000 students, alumni, and parents and sent messages telling them to vote for her, signaling potential collusion between the campaign and universities.

In addition to the 218,000 voter and college university scandals, it has been reported that overseas uniformed and civilian voters can register online without providing identification, a Social Security Number, or other proof of citizenship. The Democrats are reportedly working to collect 9 million overseas votes despite there being only 2.8 million eligible overseas voters.

President Trump responded to this on Truth Social, saying, "Lawyers at RNC — STOP THIS FRAUD, NOW!!!"

However, there are no attorneys on the ground in Arizona to fight against this, and Langhoffer, who resigned on Sunday, "refused to fight this," said Caroline Wren.

"The RNC should do something about it. The question is, why aren’t they??" asked Wren.