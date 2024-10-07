RNC Does Not Have a Single Election Attorney to Prevent Voter Fraud in Arizona as 218,000 Voters Are Registered Without Verifying Citizenship, What Gives?

The RNC appears to be doing nothing about election integrity concerns and election law violations in Arizona, where Democrats are gearing up for another rigged election following the obviously stolen 2020 and 2022 elections.

One would think that after 60% of machines in the state’s largest county were programmed to fail in 2022, disenfranchising thousands of Republicans and stealing statewide elections, the RNC would ramp up efforts to ensure Arizona’s elections are fair in 2024.

Last month, it was revealed that the state had failed to verify the citizenship of 218,000 registered voters.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on this issue. What was first estimated by the state to be 98,000 voters approved without proof of citizenship on file was weeks later discovered to be more than double that amount. Roughly 218,000 voters across the state were registered without proof of citizenship due to a supposed glitch in the system that officials claim only affected voters who received an Arizona driver’s license before 1996. The Democrat Secretary of State further claims that the affected voters are mostly Republicans.

However, due to the state’s refusal to provide the list of affected voters to County election officials and political parties as well as through public records requests, nobody knows who these voters really are! For all anybody knows, except for the Secretary of State, Governor, and Attorney General—all Democrats—the 218,000 voters could be Kamala Harris’ illegal immigrants.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley recently dodged a question about the 218,000 voters, telling Maria Bartoromo, “We’re going to have observers and lawyers who are going to be in the room whenever a vote is counted, whenever a vote is cast, to make sure that we’re going to be on top of this.”

“we’re focusing very hard on making sure that we have the right rules of the road in place before the voting starts,” said Whatley. Previously, Whatley also stated that a driver’s license is not proof of citizenship.

Still, the RNC has done nothing about this issue. As The Gateway Pundit reported, it took a lawsuit from an outside group, backed by America First Legal, to sue the Secretary of State’s office for withholding the list of 218,000 voters.

Additionally, it has been revealed that overseas uniformed and civilian voters can register online without providing identification, a Social Security Number, or other proof of citizenship. The Democrats are reportedly working to collect 9 million overseas votes despite there being only 2.8 million eligible overseas voters.

President Trump responded to this on Truth Social, saying, "Lawyers at RNC — STOP THIS FRAUD, NOW!!!"

On Arizona college campuses, it's been reported the Kamala Harris campaign has obtained the phone numbers of 150,000 students, alumni, and parents and sent messages telling them to vote for her, signaling potential collusion between the campaign and universities.

MAJOR BREAKING: 150,000 students from ALL Arizona universities including ASU and UofA have received a text from Kamala Harris' campaign telling the students to vote for her. If Kamala Harris has access to all of Arizona college students' phone numbers, what ELSE do they have? pic.twitter.com/YlolDGSr9T — College Republicans at ASU (@asu_gop) October 6, 2024

But the RNC appears to be doing nothing to stop the steal.

Arizona political advisor Caroline Wren called the RNC out on Monday, asking, "Is it possible we are all being gaslit by the @gop regarding a fake 'Election Integrity' program that doesn’t actually exist."

"Yes, and frankly, it’s more plausible than it is possible," Wren said.

The @gop /RNC/ @TeamTrump are telling us they have the "greatest election integrity program" yet they don't have a single attorney on the ground in Arizona and they aren't willing to file a single lawsuit regarding: - the 218,000 unconfirmed "US citizen" voters - the UOCAVA overseas "voters" - how the Kamala Harris campaign got access to the cell phone numbers of every ASU student AND parent Is it possible we are all being gaslit by the @gop regarding a fake "Election Integrity" program that doesn't actually exist? Yes, and frankly, it's more plausible than it is possible,

The @gop /RNC/ @TeamTrump are telling us they have the “greatest election integrity program” yet they don’t have a single attorney on the ground in Arizona and they aren’t willing to file a single lawsuit regarding: - the 218,000 unconfirmed “US citizen” voters - the UOCAVA… pic.twitter.com/b6rF7rd7h4 — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) October 7, 2024

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers retweeted the post, calling for more resources in Arizona.