NEW LOW! Woman Proudly Videotapes Herself Grasping Elderly Grandma’s Hand and Marking Ballot For Kamala Harris [VIDEO]

If you ever needed a tutorial on how to get an incoherent elderly person in a nursing home to vote for your candidate without any consideration for their mental acuity, this video is for you…

In a shocking video that was posted on social media, a woman can be seen standing next to an elderly woman who appears to be either in a hospital or nursing home. The woman standing in the video is wearing a t-shirt that reads: “VOTE.”

“Do you want to vote for the first black woman president ever?” the woman in the VOTE t-shirt asks the elderly woman.

“Yeah,” the elderly woman responds. It’s unclear if the elderly woman has any idea what she’s being asked to do or if she understands a word her granddaughter is telling her.

“Okay,” the alleged granddaughter responds, adding, “She’s a Democrat too!”

The woman places a pen in her alleged grandmother’s hand and begins to move her hand toward a ballot she has placed on the table.

“So, I’ll show you where to write,” the granddaughter says as she pulls the pen and the elderly woman’s hand closer to the ballot.

“Keep the pen in your hand,” she says as she grasps the elderly woman’s hand and wrist.

The granddaughter then uses both hands to hold the pen in the elderly woman’s hand as she gets closer to the ballot. Then, with complete control of the elderly woman’s hand, her granddaughter forcefully fills out the oval, allegedly with Kamala Harris’ name.

“Good job, Grandma!” the granddaughter exclaims as she releases her grip on her grandmother’s hand and reaches down to grab the ballot off the table. “You got to vote for the first woman president!” the excited granddaughter says as she checks out her handiwork on the ballot she filled out for her grandma by force.

Watch:

This isn’t the first time an elderly person living in a nursing home has been taken advantage of, in return for a vote for the candidate of choice of a family member or organization that goes around to nursing homes and harvests ballots. In Michigan, we had several whistleblowers who told us representatives from the Secretary of State’s office were blanketing nursing homes to register voters, many of whom are incapacitated.

In 2020, the Gateway Pundit reported on the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, which held an informational hearing on the Gableman 2020 Election Report featuring invited speakers, Special Counsel and Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, and Attorney Eric Kaardal.

During the hearing, Justice Gableman played a video of several victims of voter theft. Several brave Wisconsin families reached out to Gableman and his committee after they discovered someone had voted for their loved one living in a nursing home. According to Attorney Erick Kardaal, this activity happened all over Wisconsin.

Justice Gableman disclosed during the hearing that the nursing homes in the Zuckerberg-funded cities had a 100% turnout. This is clear voter fraud they discovered.

The video that played during the hearing today was heartbreaking.

Watch Attorney Erick Kardaal confirm that although Sandra Klitze is the legal ward of her daughter because she is unable to make decisions for herself, someone at the nursing home was able to vote in her name in the 2020 election :

It takes a special kind of evil to abuse disabled seniors.

Just the News published more information on the nursing home voter fraud.