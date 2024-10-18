“NEVER AGAIN! NEVER AGAIN!” – Whoa! Kamala Harris Goes on Unhinged Hillary-Style Rant in Michigan (VIDEO)

A desperate Kamala Harris had to bus supporters to her rally in Grand Rapids on Friday.

Both Harris and Trump are campaigning in the crucial swing state of Michigan on Friday.

A new highly weighted Michigan poll shows 21% of Democrats now support Trump.

Kamala Harris buckled under the pressure on Friday and went on an unhinged Hillary-style rant.

“[Trump] should never again have the privilege of standing behind the seal of President of the United States!” Kamala Harris shouted. “Never again! Never again! Never again!”

WATCH:

WHY AM I NOT AHEAD BY 50 POINTS!?! pic.twitter.com/asYMhJuXqJ — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 18, 2024

Kamala Harris is unraveling as Election Day approaches.

Earlier this week Harris began screaming about Trump democracy during a sit down interview with Fox News host Bret Baier.

“[Trump] talked about locking people up because they disagree with him! This is a democracy!” Kamala Harris shouted. “And in a democracy the president of the United States in the United States of America should be willing to be able to handle criticism without saying he would lock people up for doing it!”

Kamala — screaming — has completely cracked under the pressure of the first non-softball interview of her vice presidency. This is an unmitigated disaster for her. Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/tWTzVKpewS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

Reminds us of this clip of Hillary Clinton screeching about Donald Trump before the 2016 election.

“Now having said all this, why aren’t I 50 points ahead you might ask! Well! The choice for working families has never been clearer! I need your help to get Donald Trump’s record out to everybody!” Hillary shouted in September 2016 just weeks before Election Day.

WATCH: