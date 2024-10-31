Nearly Half of All Gen Z Voters Have Lied About Who They Are Voting For

A new Axios Vibes survey conducted by The Harris Poll found nearly half of all Generation Z voters admit they have lied about who they are voting for.

Gen Z represents people born from 1997 through 2012.

The Hill reports:

Among the Gen Z voters in the survey, 48 percent said they had previously “lied to” those with whom they are close about which candidates received their votes, more than double the 23 percent of registered voters across all age groups that said they had previously done the same. The survey took place Oct. 22-24, only a few weeks out from Election Day, which will follow a chaotic and heavily polarized campaign season. The 2024 general election brings with it multiple key Senate and House races, as well as a heated competition for the presidency between former President Trump and Vice President Harris.

The demonization of those who support former President Donald Trump likely inspired young voters to lie.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden referred to Trump supporters as “garbage.” The Harris campaign has frequently painted Trump and his voters as “fascists” or “Nazis.”

The tide has been changing, however, especially as Trump’s popularity surges on Tik Tok.

The Axios Vibes survey featured 1,858 registered voters and a 2.6 percentage point margin of error.