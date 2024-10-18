Muslim Activists ‘Blitzing’ Mosques in Michigan to Thwart Kamala Harris, Slamming Her ‘Blatant Disregard’ For Human Life

Muslims and left-wing activists are teaming up across the state of Michigan to thwart Kamala Harris’s ascendency to the White House.

According to an exclusive report from The Daily Caller, the activist group Drive for 75 are “barnstorming mosques, hosting voter promotion sermons and knocking on thousands of doors” across the state in an effort to urge Muslims not to lend Harris their vote.

In order to bring about their desired outcome, Drive for 75 is “blitzing” mosques and the wider Muslim community with the message that Harris needs to be punished for her positions on Israel and the wider conflict in the Middle East.

While the activists have not thrown their support behind any alternative candidate, those who are determined to cast a ballot are being encouraged to vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein. In some cases, they may even be supporting Donald Trump.

The report states:

To address the concerns, Drive for 75 is blitzing the Muslim community. The effort currently has a civic representative and team captains assigned to each mosque that are building a sub team of volunteers and who each will be responsible for providing materials and election updates to 50 contacts within the community. Currently the plan is being implemented in 25 mosques, but will be expanded into more. Within those mosques and other community centers, Drive for 75 is hosting turn out the vote events and using social media and text messages to push Muslim Americans to the polls. In the final two weeks of the election cycle, Drive for 75 expects to knock on 10,000 doors. “Muslims are family-oriented and family-centered. We’re relying on the large networks that community members have to encourage one another,” Nazarko told the Caller. Though polls show the race neck-and-neck in the state, there is a confidence among the community about what to expect. “There’s no way [Harris] can win Michigan,” Butler told the Caller. “There’s just no way.”

Such reports underline the increasingly precarious situation Harris is facing in Michigan, where the large Muslim population is expected to play a pivotal role in deciding the eventual outcome.

Back in May, The Gateway Pundit reported on a separate movement known as the “Abandon Biden” campaign, which has since switched its name to “Abandon Harris.”

That operation has since endorsed Jill Stein’s candidacy and is working across multiple swing states to push the same message. Their ultimate aim is to transform the Democratic Party into a “pro-Palestinian party.”

Polls in Michigan, which remains a crucial swing state in the path to the presidency, are currently pointing to a race that is too close to call.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump holds a 0.9 percent lead over Harris, well within the margin of error.