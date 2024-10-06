REPORT: Democrats Privately Worried About Kamala’s Chances in Michigan – ‘It’s Not Won’

Michigan is one of the swing states that everyone is watching in this election and for good reasons. The state has 15 votes in the Electoral College and Trump flipped the state red in 2016 after it went blue in the prior six presidential elections.

Democrats are not confident that they will pull out a win here with Kamala Harris and they’re expressing these concerns quietly.

Michigan is also part of the so-called ‘blue wall’ so if Harris is having trouble there, it’s a red flag for other nearby states.

Politico reports:

‘It’s not won’: Democrats jittery over razor-thin race in Michigan Democrats across the country are fretting about Pennsylvania, a blue wall state that could crumble Vice President Kamala Harris’ most straightforward path to victory. But Michigan Democrats are also warning that their state hangs on a knife’s edge. Party leaders are anxious about the Great Lakes state slipping away as polls continue to show a close race with former President Donald Trump, even with the party’s renewed enthusiasm surrounding Harris’ candidacy. They worry that Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, are increasing their presence in Michigan and appealing to a swath of voters Harris is working hard to win over: Black men and white, working-class people. And despite support from the local union chapters, decisions from the Teamsters and Firefighters unions to not endorse either candidate has sparked concerns that the GOP nominee could have higher-than-expected support among union members, especially men… The anxiety among Michigan Democrats speaks to the state of the race. The party has been revived by Harris’ candidacy in recent months, but with a defeat in 2016 and slim victory in 2020 — and polls telegraphing another nail-biter of a contest — Democrats are warning that clinching the state is not guaranteed “It’s not won,” said Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell.

It doesn’t help that Harris glitched out during a speech in Michigan just this weekend.

Kamala's teleprompter briefly went out at the beginning of her speech — you can tell the exact moment it happened. She had absolutely no idea what to do or say. Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/287bSswwgS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

Democrats are right to be concerned.