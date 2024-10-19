Muslim Voters in Michigan Tell MSNBC There’s Nothing Kamala Harris Can Do to Make Them Vote for Her (VIDEO)

MSNBC recently interviewed a group of Muslim voters in Michigan who told them that there is nothing that would make them vote for Kamala Harris. One of them actually says there is nothing that she can do to change their minds.

This news comes at the same time that we are learning that some Muslims in Michigan are joining forces with the far left to prevent Kamala Harris from winning.

Harris has a serious problem in Michigan and a lot of it has to do with the Muslim community. They do not trust her.

Watch:

Another woman in the same group said that even though Democrats have told them to fear Trump, that she felt much safer when Trump was in office than she has while Biden and Harris have been in charge. Watch:

Michigan voter: "The campaign that the Democrats ran was that Donald Trump hates us. I felt safe… when Trump was in office. I don't feel safe right now with Kamala in office. That, to me, speaks more." pic.twitter.com/ydsJMO7v4r — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Trump is gaining ground here.

Globely News reports:

Trump Gains Support From Unlikely Allies: Arab and Muslim Americans Former President Donald Trump has received endorsements in recent days from communities he’s longed maligned: Arab and Muslim Americans. This surprising shift is primarily — but not exclusively — driven by the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, which has taken the lives of tens of thousands of civilians. The votes, or non-votes, from these communities could determine outcomes in battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia… On Thursday, the Pakistani American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC) announced its support for the Republican nominee, stating that while it does not agree with Trump on every issue, it believes he’s the best candidate to secure the release of political prisoners in Pakistan and “reverse the country’s democratic backsliding.”

This development alone could end up handing Michigan to Donald Trump.