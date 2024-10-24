MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski in Complete Meltdown: Her Wildest Unhinged Rant Yet Hits Every Left-Wing Talking Point – Hitler, Fascism, Killing Women, and Even Calls Trump Supporters ‘Idiots’

In yet another unhinged display of partisan hysteria, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski managed to cram every left-wing buzzword into one of her wildest rants to date.

Desperation was written all over her face as she took to the airwaves, repeating debunked narratives and painting an apocalyptic picture of a future Trump presidency.

What followed was a meltdown for the ages, complete with comparisons to Hitler, absurd claims about “fascism,” and even the ridiculous assertion that Trump is somehow “killing women.”

In her wildest tirade yet, Brzezinski said, “Trump is killing us. I’m talking about us, women.” She then launched into a rambling speech about how women are supposedly afraid to have babies.

Of course, no left-wing meltdown would be complete without accusing Trump of cozying up to dictators and reviving the long-debunked claim that Trump is obsessed with Hitler.

What’s most amusing is how Brzezinski boldly stated that the “very good reporting” about Trump and Hitler “shouldn’t be questioned by idiots.”

In classic elitist fashion, she casually insulted millions of Americans who support Trump, essentially calling them too dumb to comprehend what she and her fellow liberal talking heads are spewing.

The rant didn’t stop there. Brzezinski doubled down, painting a dystopian future where Trump’s re-election would lead to widespread chaos, particularly for women. The fearmongering was so over-the-top.

WATCH:

This meltdown comes on the heels of baseless accusations from former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly, who is pushing the baseless narrative that Trump praised Adolf Hitler.

Conveniently timed just before the election, Kelly’s claims have already been dismissed by multiple individuals who were present during the supposed events.

It’s clear that the left is desperate to paint Trump as a villain, resorting to the same tired tactics of fear and hysteria that have characterized their rhetoric for years.

Recall that earlier this month, O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) released an undercover video of Basel Hamdan, a producer for MSNBC, admitting the network is doing all they can to elect Kamala Harris.

Hamdan also told the OMG undercover journalist that MSNBC has made their viewers “dumber over the years.”

