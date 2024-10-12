NOT A FAIR FIGHT: J.D. Vance Masterfully Shuts Down Nasty New York Times ‘Reporter’ When She Tries to Entrap Him with a Gotcha Question About the 2020 Election (VIDEO)

President Trump’s running mate, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), sat down this week for an interview with the far-left New York Times and proved once again why selecting him was one of the best decisions Trump ever made.

The paper released footage of the interview on Friday, and what followed was yet another mastery of the failing corporate media by Vance. While the discussion was ostensibly about the current presidential campaign, ‘reporter’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro determined to force Vance to answer whether Trump ”lost’ the 2020 presidential election to create chaos within the Trump campaign and fracture Vance’s relationship with the 45th president.

As TGP readers know, Tampon Tim Walz and the leftist moderators, toward the end of the VP debate, demanded Vance answer whether Trump ‘lost’ the 2020 election. He refused, causing Walz to lose it.

But rather than play Garcia-Navarro’s game, Vance expertly turned the tables on her.

He instead went straight to the most obvious fraud of the 2020 election, the deliberate big tech censorship of unfavorable to the Biden campaign, especially the Hunter Biden laptop. As Vance pointed out, censoring the groundbreaking, 100% truthful New York Post story almost certainly cost Trump millions of votes.

Garcia-Navarro repeated her stupid question like a robot several more times before Vance finally shut her up brilliantly. He made clear she was repeating a slogan while he was focused on a critical problem that still haunts Americans.

This censorship media complex not only helped Biden ‘win’ the 2020 election but also led to Harris’s rise as a political figure. Now, America is paying the price.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Do you believe he (trump) lost the 2020 election?

VANCE: I think Donald Trump and I have raised a number of issues with the 2020 election, but we are focused on the future. I think there is an obsession here with focusing on 2020; I’m more focused on what happened after 2020 which is a wide-open border, groceries that are unaffordable…

GARCIA-NAVARRO: "Senator, yes or no. Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?" VANCE: Let me ask you a question: Is it okay that big technology companies censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, which independent analysis of said it cost Donald Trump millions of votes? GARCIA-NAVARRO: Senator Vance, did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election? VANCE: Did big technology companies censor a story that independent studies have suggested would've cost Trump millions of votes? GARCIA-NAVARRO (annoyed): Senator Vance, I'm going to ask you again: did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election? VANCE: And I answered your question with another question. You answer my question and I will answer yours. >GARCIA-NAVARRO: I have asked this question repeatedly…There is no proof, legal or otherwise, that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election. VANCE: You're repeating a slogan rather than engaging with what I'm saying, which is that when our own technology firms engage in industrial-scale censorship, backed up by the federal government in a way that independent studies suggest affects the votes. I'm worried about Americans who feel like there were problems in 2020. I'm not worried about this slogan that people throw. Well, every court case went this way. I'm talking about something very discreet, a problem of censorship in this country that I do think affected things in 2020 and, more importantly, that led to Kamala Harris' governance, which has screwed this country up in a big way.

Conceding defeat, Garcia-Navarro next asked Vance whether he would have certified the 2020 election. Vance said no, citing the concerns he had just raised while she was trying to ambush him.

Her final question was whether Vance would commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Vance said yes, but made clear that politicians have the right to protest if they see problems with the results.

When Republicans speak with clarity like Vance and have the facts on their side, the corporate media is no match for them. The rest of the GOP should study Vance’s interviews carefully because far too many continue to fall for noticeable traps set by these left-wing propagandists.