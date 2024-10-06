Mike Benz on Fire on “War Room”: How the US Government is Sabotaging Germany’s AfD Party to Prevent European Energy Independence

** Please remember our friend Steve Bannon, the founder of The War Room, in your thoughts and prayers today as he continues to suffer as a political prisoner of the Biden regime.

Ever since the German Alternative for Germany party (AfD) won one-third of the vote in East German states Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, the ruling left-center-right uniparty has been bending and breaking parliamentary rules to keep the AfD from gaining power in the East German states. Speaking to Natalie Winters on the War Room, cyber security expert Mike Benz explained the US deep state’s role in preventing any victory of the AfD in Germany.

Benz called the US State Dept and intel agencies “hyper-focused on removing AfD from political power.” The Alternative for Germany (AfD) ist the “far-right” party in Germany, “in the way that Trump is ‘far-right’ and Bolsonaro is ‘far-right’ and Nigel Farage is ‘far-right’ and Matteo Salvini – basically anyone who opposes a State Department agenda.”

“They use that term ‘far’ in ‘far-right’ to suggest that this is extremist and therefore not allowed in a polite democracy, so its basically a giant framing device designed to … remove someone from winning political office”, Benz said.

The Alternative for Germany “has been running on a platform of neutrality with Russia, and restoration of normal energy relations with Russia. AfD hotly opposed the sanctions crusade of the US State Department after Crimea. The whole 2014-20022 period was characterized in Europe by State Dept. diplomats going country to country, telling every country in Europe to saw off their own leg. By bleeding themselves out, they would bleed their own little drop from Russia. (The European) countries didn’t want to do it, by and large, but were coerced by the economic carrots and sticks, bribes and threats our diplomats offer them.”

“If you recall, the NordStream pipeline was blown up – as we now know, reported in the New York Times and by German law enforcement, by Ukrainian divers with advance notice from the CIA”, Benz said.

Benz did not address the reporting by Seymour Hersh from February 8, 2023 reconstructing in great detail how the NordStream pipeline was destroyed by the Biden Regime, the CIA and US Navy divers from the Diving and Salvage Center in Panama City, Florida. Hersh has called alternative reports by the New York Times and by German law enforcement a “cover-up”.

“Where did the NordStream pipeline connect to? It connected Russia to Germany. The issue was, the AfD was rising rapidly in the polls, and they were running on turning the NordStream pipeline on, where a freeze was called the moment a Green party politican got into power there in 2021, (German Foreign Minister) Annalena Baerbock”, Benz explained.

“As long as that pipeline remained potentially operational, and AfD was rising rapidly in the polls and threatened to take the lead over parliament in the near future, they could always run on (what) would be economically beneficial to the German people: Activating the NordStream pipeline. So part of the destruction of the NordStream pipeline was the threat of the rise of the AfD party,” Benz said,

US taxpayers “are paying armies of censors to censor the German AfD party’s tweets, Facebook posts and YouTube videos inside Germany”, Benz said. “In their own videos, they called for the censorship of AfD, because AfD was ‘meddling in their own elections’.” Benz posted a video by Alliance of Democracies which referred to ‘domestic meddling’.

“So you have American government agencies and government-funded cut-outs descending on Germany and rigging their political process to censor a political party there for having the temerity to ‘meddle’ in their own affairs.”

Benz compared this process to the taxpayer-funded “Pentagon PR operation” to “protect the reputation of Bill Gates”.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded leading German news rag Der Spiegel with $2.9 million 2021-2023, even after it was exposed for fabricating negative stories about Trump supporters 2018. “Der Spiegel” magazine is the lead outlet for anti-Trump and anti-AFD propaganda, as Gateway Pundit has reported.