King Charles Heckled By Far-Left Australian Senator: ‘You Are Not My King!’ (VIDEO)

King Charles may still be the sovereign head of the Australia, but that did not stop one far-left politician from making her feelings known.

Following an address to the Australian parliament on Monday, Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe shouted at Charles and his wife Camilla: “You are not my King!”

“Give us our land back, give us what you stole,” she exclaimed, as security removed her from the building.

Lidia Thorpe has disrupted King Charles’ event at Parliament House in Canberra. What an embarrassment to Australia.pic.twitter.com/AzJsHlUpbS — Kobie Thatcher (@KobieThatcher) October 21, 2024

Before her embarassing stunt, Thorpe turned her back during the performance of “God Save the King.” Photos showed her wearing a possum-fur coat, facing away from the rest of the attendees.

During his speech, King Charles acknowledged the Australia’s First Nations people, who lived on the land before the British Empire colonized it

“Throughout my life, Australia’s First Nations people have done me the great honor of sharing so generously their stories and cultures,” he said.

“I can only say how much my own experience has been shaped and strengthened by such traditional wisdom.”

Thorpe, who is an indigenous rights activist who was formerly a member of the country’s Green Party, is notorious for her left-wing activism and opposition to Australia’s membership of the Commonwealth of Nations.

During swearing-in ceremony back in, Thorpe initially referred to the then-Head of State, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as “the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

She was eventually forced to take the oath properly, although raised her fist in the air as she did so.

Lidia Thorpe, an Indigenous Australian senator, was instructed to retake her oath of office after she changed it to label Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as a coloniser | Read more: https://t.co/gnfs4ASLTz pic.twitter.com/axcpMVWekW — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 2, 2022

Australia is a constitutional monarchy within the Commonwealth, recognizing the British monarch as its head of state. The Governor-General represents the monarch in Australia, performing ceremonial and constitutional duties.

However, there has been growing speculation in recent years that the country will eventually move to replace the monarchy and become an independent republic.

Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported that King Charles “will not stand in the way” if Australia tries to replace him as the country’s head of state and is planning to said pursue a soft “anti-confrontational approach” with those seeking to do so.