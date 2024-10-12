THE LAST KING? Britain’s Charles III Will Not Oppose Australia Becoming a Republic, as the Future of the Windsor Monarchy Appears Uncertain

Many feared (or hoped) that when the late Queen Elisabeth passed away, the British Monarchy of the Windsor dynasty would have its days numbered.

And in many ways, these ‘worst-case scenario’ fears (other people’s hopes) seem to have become an actual possible outcome, as the relentless infighting in the Royal family and the apparent lack of relevance of their work to the present-day reality of Britain are a constant object of debate.

Now, reports arise that ailing King Charles has stated that ‘he will not stand in the way’ if Australia wishes to replace him as the country’s head of state.

Ahead of his visit down under later this month, the Monarch is said to be adopting a soft, ‘anti-confrontational approach’ to the Australian republican campaigners.

Read: Buckingham Palace Announces That King Charles Will Return to His Public Duties, but Rumors About His Poor Health Are Generating Major Controversy

The Guardian reported:

“In response to the Australian Republican Movement’s (ARM) request for a meeting with the monarch, the king’s assistant private secretary is understood to have emphasized his ‘deep love and affection’ for Australia.

Nathan Ross reportedly told the anti-monarchists: ‘His majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his ministers and whether Australia becomes a republic is, therefore, a matter for the Australian public to decide’.

The ARM says it is ‘the peak body advocating on behalf of the Australian people for an Australian republic with an Australian as our head of state’. Australia held a referendum in 1999 on the issue of becoming a republic, in which 54.9% voted against.”

Read: King Charles Continues Trying To Evict His Brother Prince Andrew From 30-Room Royal Lodge – The Disgraced Duke of York Has No Money To Maintain the Property

The Globalist Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has previously opined that ‘Australia should have an Australian as our head of state’, but has of late made known that a second referendum was not a priority.

Buckingham Palace has stated that like Queen Elisabeth, Charles has always felt that this is a matter for the Australian people to decide.

That makes sense – but it sets a dangerous precedent. After all, what is keeping the British people from doing the same if the trend catches on?

That is what Graham Smith, the head of the British campaign group Republic, is banking on.

Smith is in Australia to protest the monarchy during the king’s visit. In his view, the main reaction to Charles’ trip had been one of ‘indifference and disinterest’.

Read: A BROTHERS’ WAR: Princes William and Harry Have Their Friends Leak to the Press Non-Stop, Fueling the Feud as Ailing King Charles Seems Powerless To Stop It

The Republican campaigner Smith says that for the past two weeks, he’s had conservations with Australian friends, campaigners and others. According to him, most people are barely aware of the King’s visit and couldn’t care less.

“’I’m here to promote the UK campaign, to question how Charles can represent us and why he is making this very brief visit at great expense to Australian and British taxpayers’.

‘I’m also here to say to Australians this isn’t an institution that deserves respect or deference, and that they shouldn’t believe for a moment that the UK is a nation of royalists. I’m hoping the visit will help influence the debate in both countries and highlight the irrelevance of the monarchy’.”

The visit to Australia will be the King’s most significant overseas trip since his cancer diagnosis, and his first to Australia as its head of state.

Read more: