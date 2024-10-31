Kim Kardashian Deletes Eight-Year-Old Son’s YouTube Channel After He Shared Anti-Kamala Harris Videos

Kim Kardashian has reportedly deleted her son’s YouTube channel after he shared anti-Kamala Harris content.

Saint West, 8, is the son of the reality star and rapper/fashion mogul Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian deletes Saint West’s YouTube channel after he shares 2 anti-Kamala videos. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/S3KvPczhwH — AF Post (@AFpost) October 30, 2024

Kardashian announced that her son would start his channel in September and asked her followers to subscribe. She also shared a photograph of a contract that she had her young child sign.

“I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account,” the contract reads in part.

Kanye West’s son, Saint West posted this on YouTube Shorts about Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/a23TFrzMZw — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 29, 2024

The Daily Beast reports:

On Tuesday, the account appeared to have posted two derogatory videos directed at Harris. Screen recordings of the videos show they have the same handle as Saint’s account. By Wednesday, Saint’s channel had been taken down. Saint’s parents, Kardashian and Kanye West, have opposing political views. West has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, while Kardashian endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and tweeted her support when Joe Biden won the election in 2020.

Kardashian met with Harris at the White House in April. Kanye West has infamously supported former President Donald Trump.