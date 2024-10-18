Karine Jean-Pierre Slips When Asked About Biden and Obama’s Tense Exchange at Ethel Kennedy’s Funeral

by
Joe Biden and Barack Obama attend Ethel Kennedy’s memorial service

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a curious slip after she was asked about Biden’s curious exchange with Barack Obama at Ethel Kennedy’s memorial service.

Robert Kennedy Jr.’s mother, Ethel Kennedy, passed away last week. She was 96.

Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden attended the service and delivered remarks.

The memorial service was held in Washington DC at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden shared a tense exchange before the memorial service began.

It is unclear what they said.

WATCH:

On Thursday White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden and Obama’s exchange during a gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Germany.

A professional lip reader told The New York Post Biden told Obama, “She’s not as strong as me,” and Obama replied, “I know…that’s true…we have time.”

Karine Jean-Pierre accidentally slipped and referred to Biden as the former president when asked about his exchange with Obama.

Excerpt from The Daily Mail:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made an extraordinary gaffe when she was questioned about the now-viral conversation between Joe Biden and Barack Obama at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral.

‘Look, I’ll say this, the president really very much appreciated being there at the funeral of Ethel Kennedy who he saw as someone who is incredible and was an incredible force obviously in her life during her years,’ Jean-Pierre answered.

‘And what he wanted to do was lift up – lift her up and speak to her accomplishment and what she meant to him, not just to him but to her family and to the country,’ the press secretary continued. ‘So he appreciated doing that.’

It was here she fumbled the response calling Biden the ‘former president.’

‘And we have said many times, the president and former President Biden they have a very close relationship,’ Jean-Pierre noted.

‘They’ve had one for a long time, obviously, as he served as his vice president,’ she added.

‘I don’t have anything else to share on that,’ Jean-Pierre added. ‘I have not had this conversation with the president. Obviously we’ve been pretty busy these last few hours on the plane,’ she reiterated.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.