Karine Jean-Pierre Slips When Asked About Biden and Obama’s Tense Exchange at Ethel Kennedy’s Funeral

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a curious slip after she was asked about Biden’s curious exchange with Barack Obama at Ethel Kennedy’s memorial service.

Robert Kennedy Jr.’s mother, Ethel Kennedy, passed away last week. She was 96.

My mom, Ethel Skakel Kennedy, passed peacefully into Heaven this morning. She was 96. She died in Boston surrounded by many of her nine surviving children and her friends. God gave her 34 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and the energy to give them all the attention they… pic.twitter.com/X6yr1yZ5DK — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 10, 2024

Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden attended the service and delivered remarks.

The memorial service was held in Washington DC at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden shared a tense exchange before the memorial service began.

It is unclear what they said.

WATCH:

I found the full exchange between Obama and Biden at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral — a VERY tense conversation 20 days out from the election. If anyone can read lips, please let me know what they’re saying. It’s probably good. pic.twitter.com/BIZTL61SHT — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2024

On Thursday White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden and Obama’s exchange during a gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Germany.

A professional lip reader told The New York Post Biden told Obama, “She’s not as strong as me,” and Obama replied, “I know…that’s true…we have time.”

Karine Jean-Pierre accidentally slipped and referred to Biden as the former president when asked about his exchange with Obama.

