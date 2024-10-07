Karine Jean-Pierre Promoted to Senior Advisor to Joe Biden

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to senior advisor to Joe Biden, according to ABC News.

Karine Jean-Pierre will continue to carry out her duties as press secretary.

Recall that on the first day of her job as WH Press Secretary in May 2022, Karine Jean-Pierre wanted the reporters in the briefing room to know how special she was because she is a black lesbian.

“I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a black, gay, immigrant woman—the first of all three of those to hold this position, I would not be here today if not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders.” the 49-year-old daughter of Haitian immigrants said.

Karine Jean-Pierre is the most incompetent White House Press Secretary ever. Major DEI/Affirmative Action fail.

Biden surrogates tried to oust Karine Jean-Pierre last October but failed.

Now she will be one of Biden’s senior advisors in the last months of his lame-duck presidency.

