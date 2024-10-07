Karine Jean-Pierre Promoted to Senior Advisor to Joe Biden

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to senior advisor to Joe Biden, according to ABC News.
Karine Jean-Pierre will continue to carry out her duties as press secretary.
Recall that on the first day of her job as WH Press Secretary in May 2022, Karine Jean-Pierre wanted the reporters in the briefing room to know how special she was because she is a black lesbian.
“I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a black, gay, immigrant woman—the first of all three of those to hold this position, I would not be here today if not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders.” the 49-year-old daughter of Haitian immigrants said.
Karine Jean-Pierre is the most incompetent White House Press Secretary ever. Major DEI/Affirmative Action fail.
Biden surrogates tried to oust Karine Jean-Pierre last October but failed.
Now she will be one of Biden’s senior advisors in the last months of his lame-duck presidency.
Excerpt from ABC News:
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to senior adviser to the president, ABC News has learned.
“Karine has been a trusted advisor to the President and all of us here at the White House since day one. Her counsel will be critical to get as much done as possible for the American people in the coming months,” said Jeff Zients, the president’s chief of staff.
Jean-Pierre will now be alongside the ranks of the president’s top confidantes like senior advisers Mike Donilon, Steve Richetti and Bruce Reed. A White House official said that her promotion shows the faith that Biden has in her, as well as his commitment to having diverse and inter-generational voices guiding him in his decisions.
Jean-Pierre will begin her new role effective immediately. She will also maintain her press secretary duties through the end of Biden’s administration, the first press secretary in decades to also hold the title of senior adviser.