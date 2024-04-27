REPORT: Biden White House Tried to Oust Karine Jean-Pierre Last Fall, But She Just Won’t Leave!

According to a new report by The New York Post’s Steve Nelson, Biden’s surrogates tried to oust White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last October but failed.

Recall that on the first day of her job as WH Press Secretary in May 2022, Karine Jean-Pierre wanted the reporters in the briefing room to know how special she was because she is a black lesbian.

“I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a black, gay, immigrant woman—the first of all three of those to hold this position, I would not be here today if not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders.” the 49-year-old daughter of Haitian immigrants said.

Karine Jean-Pierre is the most incompetent White House Press Secretary ever. Major DEI/Affirmative Action fail.

According to The New York Post, Mao lover and WH Comms Director Anita Dunn and WH Chief of Staff Jeff Zients tried to nudge KJP to resign gracefully but she won’t leave!

The Biden White House can’t fire Karine Jean-Pierre because she’s a black lesbian and that would be bad optics.

“There was an effort to have some outside folks who Karine knows and trusts talk to her about why leaving last fall would have made a lot of sense for her and her career,” the source told The New York Post, calling it an “effort to encourage her to move along.”

“Jean-Pierre, the person added, “had been in the job for a year and a half at that point, which is a pretty standard tenure for a press secretary in what is admittedly a very demanding job [and] Jeff and Anita [tried] to have folks that she would listen to and trust talk to her about why it might be wise to do that.”” – the Post reported.

The New York Post reported:

Top aides to President Biden secretly hatched a plan this past fall to replace White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre by recruiting outside allies to nudge her out the door, The Post has learned. Jean-Pierre, who made history in May 2022 by becoming the first black and first openly gay person to hold the position, had developed the exasperating habit of reading canned answers directly from a binder to reporters at her regular briefings — offering what her superiors viewed as a less-than-compelling pitch for the 81-year-old Biden as he readied his re-election campaign. De facto White House communications chief Anita Dunn, 66, the wife of Biden personal attorney Bob Bauer, told colleagues she had decided to call in prominent Democrats to explain to Jean-Pierre, 49, that the time was ripe to move on, sources told The Post. “There were a number of people she asked to engage Karine,” said one source who heard of the strategy directly from Dunn, whose role as senior adviser has been filled during the past three presidencies by Jared Kushner (Donald Trump), Valerie Jarrett (Barack Obama) and Karl Rove (George W. Bush). The source also told The Post that Dunn had claimed White House chief of staff Jeff Zients knew about and supported the cloak-and-dagger scheme to push Jean-Pierre out of the West Wing.