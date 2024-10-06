Karine Jean-Pierre Flatly Denies FEMA Resources Used for Migrants, Her Own Words in 2022 Say Otherwise (Video)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is facing heavy criticism over her adamant denial that FEMA resources have been used for migrants after her own words come back to haunt her.

During a White House press briefing, KJP was asked by a reporter, “Former President Trump is accusing the Biden administration of using FEMA funding to support undocumented migrants. How is the White House responding to that?”

She responded, “I mean, it’s just categorically false. It is not true. It is a false statement,” and cited a Washington Post fact-check article on the subject.

2022 KJP, however, has fact-checked 2024 KJP.

During a Sept. 16, 2022, press conference she was asked about assisting cities in handling migrants arriving by the busload from Texas thanks to the total failure of Biden-Harris to secure the border.

She responded at the time, “FEMA Regional Administrators have been meeting with city officials on site to coordinate — to coordinate available federal support from FEMA and other federal agencies.”

She added, “Funding is also available through FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter program to eligible local governments and not-for-profit organizations upon request to support humanitarian relief for migrants.”

Watch:

KJP busted lying about FEMA money for migrants. pic.twitter.com/kSLkp5OBn3 — APOCTOZ (@Apoctoz) October 5, 2024

Prominent Republicans, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr., have vocally criticized FEMA’s decision to allocate $640 million for migrant assistance.

In the wake of the catastrophic damage facing Hurricane Helene victims, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently asserted that “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

In an effort to hide behind semantics, FEMA created a dedicated webpage to “fact-check” claims about its financial mismanagement.

On the page, the agency vehemently denied that any money had been diverted from disaster response to support “international efforts or border-related issues,” asserting that their disaster response efforts are funded through a dedicated Disaster Relief Fund.

According to the agency, “This is false. No money is being diverted from disaster response needs. FEMA’s disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts. Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts.”

America First Legal, however, reveals over $1 billion, which should have been used for American disaster relief, and has instead been redirected into resettling illegal immigrants through programs like the “Shelter and Services Program.”

The Shelter and Services Program (SSP) is a FEMA-administered program that provides financial assistance to non-federal entities to help noncitizen migrants after they are released from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to the Biden administration’s own reports, FEMA allocated $364 million in the 2023 fiscal year and another $650 million for 2024 to provide humanitarian services to illegal immigrants released from DHS custody.

This money is being spent on shelter, food, gift cards, and hotel accommodations — while American citizens drown, wait in shelters, and struggle to survive the aftermath of one of the deadliest storms in recent history.