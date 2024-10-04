FEMA, Whose Mission is to Support Citizens, Caught in a Lie: Claims ‘No Money is Being Diverted from Disaster Response’ While Funding Illegal Immigrant Resettlement

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been caught in a web of deception regarding its spending priorities.

As Americans grapple with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene, FEMA insists that no funds are being diverted from disaster relief to support illegal immigrant resettlement. Yet, evidence suggests otherwise.

According to the Department of Energy and Environment’s website, FEMA’s “mission is to support the citizens and first responders to promote that as a nation we work together to build, sustain, and improve our capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from, and mitigate all hazards.”

However, recent actions by the agency showed that they are not truly fulfilling this mandate. Instead of focusing on the immediate needs of American citizens affected by natural disasters, FEMA is allocating substantial resources to assist illegal immigrants.

This week, prominent Republicans, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr., have vocally criticized FEMA’s decision to allocate $640 million for migrant assistance.

This comes on the heels of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ assertion that FEMA is “meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have” while simultaneously claiming that “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

Governor Abbott took to social media, stating, “This is easy. Mayorkas and FEMA — immediately stop spending money on illegal immigration resettlement and redirect those funds to areas hit by the hurricane. Put Americans first.”

Despite Congress recently granting $20 billion for FEMA’s disaster relief fund as part of a short-term government spending bill, Secretary Mayorkas claimed that the agency is struggling to maintain adequate resources for emergency response. “We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” he said on Wednesday.

FEMA has gone into damage control, creating a dedicated webpage to “fact-check” claims about its financial mismanagement.

On a newly created fact-check page, the agency vehemently denied that any money had been diverted from disaster response to support “international efforts or border-related issues,” asserting that their disaster response efforts are funded through a dedicated Disaster Relief Fund.

According to the agency, “This is false. No money is being diverted from disaster response needs. FEMA’s disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts. Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts.”

But FEMA’s denials ring hollow as Americans see the facts unfold.

According to America First Legal, over $1 billion, which should have been used for American disaster relief, has instead been redirected into resettling illegal immigrants through programs like the “Shelter and Services Program.”

The Shelter and Services Program (SSP) is a FEMA-administered program that provides financial assistance to non-federal entities to help noncitizen migrants after they are released from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to the Biden administration’s own reports, FEMA allocated $364 million in the 2023 fiscal year and another $650 million for 2024 to provide humanitarian services to illegal immigrants released from DHS custody.

This money is being spent on shelter, food, gift cards, and hotel accommodations — while American citizens drown, wait in shelters, and struggle to survive the aftermath of one of the deadliest storms in recent history.

A Department for Homeland Security spokesperson told Newsweek, “These claims are completely false. As Secretary Mayorkas said, FEMA has the necessary resources to meet the immediate needs associated with Hurricane Helene and other disasters.”

“The Shelter and Services Program (SSP) is a completely separate, appropriated grant program that was authorized and funded by Congress and is not associated in any way with FEMA’s disaster-related authorities or funding streams.”

The truth is undeniable—American tax dollars are being used to support illegal immigrants while disaster-stricken citizens are left waiting for relief. FEMA may claim that the Shelter and Services Program (SSP) is a separate entity, but Americans aren’t fooled.

The SSP still represents the administration’s skewed priorities, using taxpayer funds to address border-related issues instead of focusing on the needs of struggling Americans.