Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake to Debate Senate Opponent Ruben Gallego TONIGHT After He Skipped First Debate (VIDEO)

Trump-Endorsed Republican US Senate Nominee Kari Lake is set to face off against her Democrat opponent, Ruben Gallego, tonight in the only televised debate between the two candidates.

Arizona’s mail-in ballots were sent out today, marking the official start of early voting in the state.

Before early voting began, Gallego refused to attend last week’s first debate with biased pro-Democrat Arizona PBS moderator Ted Simmons. This was reminiscent of the 2022 election, where Democrat Katie Hobbs also refused to debate Kari Lake before stealing the election for governor. Lake sparred with Simmons in a one-on-one interview and later said on X, “Ruben refused to debate, but sent his Liberal PBS ‘Moderator’ to fill his shoes.”

In an interview with Greg Kelly, Lake reacted to her opponent’s refusal to debate, highlighting Gallego’s liberal anti-America record and saying, “Of course, you don’t want to have to defend that.” She continued, “Especially, Greg, this $1 billion that he was gung-ho for FEMA to spend on setting up illegals to, you know, get their roots settled in this country over the past couple of years, and now we’re finding out because they spent all of their money setting up illegals that Ruben let in, they don’t have enough money for the Americans who are suffering under the flooding that was caused by this hurricane that came through in Tennessee and North Carolina.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) disaster relief fund is too empty to take care of Americans losing their homes to Hurricanes in the Southeast because all the money is being given to illegal aliens!

In addition to his extensive pro-illegal immigration and pro-cartel record, The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Ruben Gallego’s own father is a convicted cartel drug trafficker. This is not a good look for him and will likely be brought up in tonight’s debate.

Gallego confirmed that he will participate in tonight's debate this morning.

Kari said in an X post on Monday,

This will be the ONLY debate with Ruben Gallego For over a year, the media has allowed him to lie about me with impunity & hide from his radical record On Wednesday, I'm going to tell you what I REALLY stand for, & I'm going to hold Ruben accountable I urge you all to tune in

In a follow-up post, Lake said on Tuesday, "It will be a contrast between my common-sense solutions & his radicalism."

The Gateway Pundit will provide a live feed and updates on tonight's debate.