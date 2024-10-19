Kamala’s Border Crisis -Texas DPS Encounter Over 130 Illegal Aliens, Including 32 Unaccompanied Children (VIDEO)

Kamala’s chaotic America.

Texas DPS apprehended 134 illegal aliens in Maverick County on Thursday, some of which were from special interest countries, including Iran and Angola. Those are countries that are a potential threat of terrorism and national security concerns.

To make matters worse, 32 of the illegal aliens in the group were unaccompanied minors. This is further evidence that the border policies of the Harris/Biden regime pose a great threat to the safety of children.

Fox News Reported:

A large group of illegal immigrants was spotted in Texas near the southern border, including some from Iran and Africa, authorities said. Video footage captured from a drone shows 134 migrants in Maverick County on Thursday, which sits on the Texas-Mexico border, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said. The group included 32 unaccompanied children and minors and seven special interest immigrants from Iran and Angola. Special interest immigrants are those who potentially pose a national security risk to the U.S.

Texas DPS drone footage shows the group of illegal aliens.

Watch:

10/17: @TxDPS Troopers apprehended a group of 134 illegal immigrants in Maverick County. The group included 32 unaccompanied children/minors & 7 special interest immigrants from Iran & Angola. DPS drone video captured the large group (see drone video). #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/XzUzWcVEMT — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 18, 2024

This is not the first time the DPS encountered a group of illegal unaccompanied minors at the border. TGP reported last week that 29 unaccompanied minors were recovered by DPS under Operation Lone Star.

Watch:

VIDEO: Earlier today, @TxDPS Troopers recovered 29 unaccompanied children/minors, ages 10 – 17. All had an address to a “sponsor” in New York, California, Colorado, Florida, Maine, & other states. The children were turned over to #USBP. #OperationLoneStar https://t.co/O0SoSTPRMz pic.twitter.com/KnCGi3e6VU — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 11, 2024

Texas has had to take extra measures to protect their State since the Federal Government has willfully neglected their duty under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

A shocking 15 million plus illegal aliens have invaded the United States under the Harris/Biden regime going back to January 2021.