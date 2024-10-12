Kamala’s America-Texas DPS Recover Nearly 30 Unaccompanied Minors, Ages 10-17 – The Children Were Turned over to Border Patrol (VIDEO)

by
Texas DPS recovedr 29 unaccompanied minors age 10-17 who had “sponsors” in various states. Footage released on October 11th, 2024

This is Border Czar Kamala Harris’ America.

Texas DPS released footage on Friday of 29 unaccompanied minors who were recovered. All of the children had a reported “sponsor” in various states, including California, Colorado, New York, Florida, Maine, and more. The children were given over to the Border Patrol.

TGP reported last month that Biden-Kamala policies resulted in approximately 325,000 children who were lost because of the regime’s border policies.

Additional footage from Friday shows numerous illegal aliens that were caught in Quemado, which is near Eagle Pass, Texas. Out of the 165 illegal aliens, 14 of them were from “special interest” countries including Iran, Egypt, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 57 arrests were made for trespassing. The illegals were from various countries, including Peru, El Salvador, Honduras, and others.

Watch:

Footage from this next video shows how seriously the State of Texas takes its border security. While the Federal Government has neglected its Constitutional duties under Article IV, Section 4, DPS footage shows law enforcement lining up along the border wall with vehicles and sirens flashing as a show of force. Texas, unlike Kamala and Biden, actually cares about protecting the country.

Watch:

Earlier today, TGP reported on a story regarding a DPS high-speed chase of a human smuggler who was a wanted gang member. The pursuit included two PIT maneuvers and a foot chase which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

Watch:

Texas DPS has courageously been on the front lines in Texas, keeping the border secure. Operation Lone Star has been successful at catching illegals, smugglers, and drug shipments. It was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in response to an intentionally neglectful Federal Government.

A shocking 15 million illegal aliens have invaded the US under the Biden/Harris regime. Although the mainstream media covers up or at least minimizes the reality, TGP continues to deliver the truth to the public.

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.