Kamala’s America-Texas DPS Recover Nearly 30 Unaccompanied Minors, Ages 10-17 – The Children Were Turned over to Border Patrol (VIDEO)

This is Border Czar Kamala Harris’ America.

Texas DPS released footage on Friday of 29 unaccompanied minors who were recovered. All of the children had a reported “sponsor” in various states, including California, Colorado, New York, Florida, Maine, and more. The children were given over to the Border Patrol.

TGP reported last month that Biden-Kamala policies resulted in approximately 325,000 children who were lost because of the regime’s border policies.

Additional footage from Friday shows numerous illegal aliens that were caught in Quemado, which is near Eagle Pass, Texas. Out of the 165 illegal aliens, 14 of them were from “special interest” countries including Iran, Egypt, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 57 arrests were made for trespassing. The illegals were from various countries, including Peru, El Salvador, Honduras, and others.

Watch:

VIDEO: Earlier today, @TxDPS Troopers recovered 29 unaccompanied children/minors, ages 10 – 17. All had an address to a “sponsor” in New York, California, Colorado, Florida, Maine, & other states. The children were turned over to #USBP. #OperationLoneStar https://t.co/O0SoSTPRMz pic.twitter.com/KnCGi3e6VU — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 11, 2024

Footage from this next video shows how seriously the State of Texas takes its border security. While the Federal Government has neglected its Constitutional duties under Article IV, Section 4, DPS footage shows law enforcement lining up along the border wall with vehicles and sirens flashing as a show of force. Texas, unlike Kamala and Biden, actually cares about protecting the country.

Watch:

The State of #Texas, under Gov. @GregAbbott_TX’s Operation Lone Star, continues to utilize every tool & strategy to prevent & deny illegal entry. From physical barriers along the Rio Grande to Texas’ border wall, @TxDPS is taking proactive measures by demonstrating a show of… pic.twitter.com/PdGQe733Zp — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 12, 2024

Earlier today, TGP reported on a story regarding a DPS high-speed chase of a human smuggler who was a wanted gang member. The pursuit included two PIT maneuvers and a foot chase which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

Watch:

WATCH: DPS Arrest WANTED Gang Member after High-Speed Chase involving Human Smuggling During #OperationLoneStar, @TxDPS Aircraft Operations Division observed a Dodge Charger drop off two subjects at a truck stop parking lot in Donna #RGV. Pilots maintained a visual of the… pic.twitter.com/kjob7Ds3uW — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 9, 2024

Texas DPS has courageously been on the front lines in Texas, keeping the border secure. Operation Lone Star has been successful at catching illegals, smugglers, and drug shipments. It was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in response to an intentionally neglectful Federal Government.

A shocking 15 million illegal aliens have invaded the US under the Biden/Harris regime. Although the mainstream media covers up or at least minimizes the reality, TGP continues to deliver the truth to the public.