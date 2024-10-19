Kamala’s Border Chaos -Texas DPS Pursue Illegal Alien Smuggler on High-Speed Chase, Illegal Crashes into DPS Vehicle, Assaults Border Patrol Agent (VIDEO)

Kamala and Biden’s America.

Texas DPS pursued an illegal alien smuggler in Webb County earlier this week. Guillermo Osto Navarette, led the DPS on a high-speed chase while running numerous stop signs and endangering the public.

After running the last stop sign, Navarette hit a vehicle driven by a DPS agent. To make matters worse, he also assaulted a Border Patrol agent after resisting arrest. He was arrested and charged with human smuggling, assault of a law enforcement officer and evading arrest.

The three illegals he was transporting were handed over to the Border Patrol. All four of them were in the US illegally from Mexico.

TX Troopers Arrest Illegal Immigrant Smuggler After High-Speed Chase, Crashes Into DPS Special Agent & Assaults Border Patrol Agent 10/15: A human smuggler driving a Chevy Malibu led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Webb County this week. During the pursuit, the… pic.twitter.com/K92NAzqSAL — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 18, 2024

The DPS have been working tirelessly to protect the State of Texas. TGP reported last week that the DPS recovered 29 unaccompanied minors, ages 10-17 years old. This was the result of open borders from the Harris/Biden regime.

VIDEO: Earlier today, @TxDPS Troopers recovered 29 unaccompanied children/minors, ages 10 – 17. All had an address to a “sponsor” in New York, California, Colorado, Florida, Maine, & other states. The children were turned over to #USBP. #OperationLoneStar https://t.co/O0SoSTPRMz pic.twitter.com/KnCGi3e6VU — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 11, 2024

Operation Lone Star, launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott has been very successful at deterring illegal immigration. Numerous agencies including the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS have worked together to arrest smugglers, slow the flow of illegal drugs pushed by the cartels and to deter illegal crossings.

The Federal Government has willfully neglected their duty to protect our borders. Article IV, Section 4 gives them the authority to stop an invasion of the country.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million illegals have entered our nation under the Harris/Biden regime. The invasion has endangered countless Americans and has put a major burden on our taxpayers.