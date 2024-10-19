Kamala’s Border Chaos -Texas DPS Pursue Illegal Alien Smuggler on High-Speed Chase, Illegal Crashes into DPS Vehicle, Assaults Border Patrol Agent (VIDEO)

Texas DPS on high-speed pursuit after illegal alien smuggler on October 15th, 2024

Kamala and Biden’s America.

Texas DPS pursued an illegal alien smuggler in Webb County earlier this week. Guillermo Osto Navarette, led the DPS on a high-speed chase while running numerous stop signs and endangering the public.

After running the last stop sign, Navarette hit a vehicle driven by a DPS agent. To make matters worse, he also assaulted a Border Patrol agent after resisting arrest. He was arrested and charged with human smuggling, assault of a law enforcement officer and evading arrest.

The three illegals he was transporting were handed over to the Border Patrol. All four of them were in the US illegally from Mexico.

Watch:

The DPS have been working tirelessly to protect the State of Texas. TGP reported last week that the DPS recovered 29 unaccompanied minors, ages 10-17 years old. This was the result of open borders from the Harris/Biden regime.

Watch:

Operation Lone Star, launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott has been very successful at deterring illegal immigration. Numerous agencies including the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS have worked together to arrest smugglers, slow the flow of illegal drugs pushed by the cartels and to deter illegal crossings.

The Federal Government has willfully neglected their duty to protect our borders. Article IV, Section 4 gives them the authority to stop an invasion of the country.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million illegals have entered our nation under the Harris/Biden regime. The invasion has endangered countless Americans and has put a major burden on our taxpayers.

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

