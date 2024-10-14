Kamala Harris’s Foreign Policy: Similar to Biden’s, but Even Worse

When asked on The View what changes she would make to Biden’s policies, Kamala Harris responded, “Not a thing that comes to mind.”

Beyond showing a lack of preparation for even the most basic interview questions, this answer confirms what many already suspected: Kamala’s policies would simply be a continuation of Biden’s, but worse.

Her administration would start at an even lower point than Biden’s, pushing more liberal policies that will only further exacerbate the foreign policy issues and conflicts currently threatening the country.

Biden’s foreign policy has been an absolute train wreck, from the botched Afghanistan withdrawal to weak handling of China, the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, the ransom payment to Iran, and his failure to address Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism.

His border and immigration policies, handling of Mexico, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, energy policy, and OPEC relations have caused gas prices to double.

On top of that, he’s mishandled North Korea and handed over the last U.S. military base in sub-Saharan Africa to a repressive military junta.

Chief among Biden’s greatest failures is the botched Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021, which led to the rapid Taliban takeover, the abandonment of U.S. allies, and the deaths of 13 U.S. service members in the Kabul airport bombing. This catastrophe is the crown jewel in Biden’s Foreign Policy Belt of Failure.

It projected weakness to the world, emboldening despots, autocrats, and terrorists alike. It’s no coincidence that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Hamas’s attack on Israel occurred after Biden displayed his ineptitude.

Ironically, while Biden repeatedly claims that white Christian nationalists are the greatest threat to U.S. national security, he’s distracted from the real dangers, dragging the U.S. into funding—and perhaps soon fighting—multiple wars.

The administration’s handling of China has been far too lenient. Biden’s weak response to China’s aggressive stance toward Taiwan, its human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and its economic and military expansion has failed to counter the growing threat.

Even though Biden continued and intensified the Trump tariffs and trade restrictions, he has failed to remove China from critical U.S. supply chains, including those vital to defense.

In contrast, Trump has proposed massive tariffs on China, an immediate pivot away from the communist regime, and incentives for U.S. and foreign companies to manufacture in the U.S., cutting China out of the equation.

Biden’s efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) are a dangerous concession to a regime that continues to destabilize the Middle East, endangering both U.S. and Israeli security.

On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Biden finalized an agreement to transfer $6 billion to the Iranian government in exchange for the release of up to five U.S. dual nationals detained by the regime.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to support terrorist organizations like Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), all of which have threatened U.S. interests.

While Hamas holds four American hostages and the Houthis are actively attacking U.S. ships, Biden remains passive. Kamala Harris, for her part, has not promised to take a different approach.

Immigration and border policies have also contributed to foreign policy failures, as the administration’s lax approach has led to a surge in illegal crossings, creating a crisis at the southern border that threatens national security and harms diplomatic relations with Central American nations.

Fentanyl and other illicit drugs are flowing freely through the open border, killing Americans daily. Foreign agents from Russia, China, and Iran are also among those being trafficked into the U.S. Trump promised to make Mexico pay for its failure to secure the border, while Biden has enabled the Mexican government to continue allowing the cartels to control the country.

The Biden administration’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is yet another major failure. Under Trump, major powers did not invade sovereign nations, and NATO was held accountable, with Trump demanding that Europe pay for its own defense.

Now, under Biden, the U.S. continues to provide most of the military power and funding to NATO, while sending tens of billions to Ukraine and risking an escalation that could drag the U.S. into a direct conflict with Russia.

Shortly after taking office, Biden labeled Saudi Arabia a “pariah,” vowing to hold them accountable for human rights violations.

He also passed legislation that reduced U.S. oil production, including canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, imposing a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands, tightening environmental regulations, slowing federal permit approvals, and pledging to transition away from fossil fuels.

These domestic policies not only made the U.S. more dependent on foreign oil but, combined with Biden’s alienation of Saudi Arabia, led to a doubling of oil prices.

These energy debacles had far-reaching implications, including driving up energy costs during the first year of the Russia-Ukraine war, which allowed Russia to weather sanctions.

Additionally, in the current Middle East crisis, Saudi Arabia is less of an ally under Biden than it was under Trump, leaving the U.S. and Israel more isolated in dealing with the region’s challenges.

Biden’s handling of North Korea has lacked direction, allowing Kim Jong Un to continue his rocket threats against Japan and South Korea.

Additionally, the DPRK is reportedly selling munitions and possibly sending soldiers to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, yet Biden has taken no significant action to address these developments.

Something that received little news attention, but is highly significant, is that Biden handed over America’s last military base in Sub-Saharan Africa, Airbase 201 in Agadez, Niger, to a repressive military junta following a coup.

The U.S. has now lost a key base of operations against jihadist insurgents in the region, while Niger moves closer to the Russia-China axis.

The overarching policy of Trump’s first presidency and his campaign is centered on “America First” and “Make America Great Again.”

This approach was evident in his foreign policy, which rejected most multilateral agreements and globalist agendas, while making strong decisions to secure favorable deals with both allies and adversaries.

In contrast, the Joe-Kamala axis seems either indifferent to foreign policy or actively making decisions that harm the country’s interests.