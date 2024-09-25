Biden’s Weak China Policy Will Continue Under Kamala

Like all of his policies, Biden claims success with his China strategy, while Kamala Harris promises more of the same.

However, Joe’s China policies have largely failed, exposing significant weaknesses that leave the U.S. increasingly vulnerable to Beijing’s expanding economic, military, and geopolitical power.

While the administration claims it is taking strong steps to “invest, align, and compete” against China, in reality, its actions have been riddled with contradictions and a lack of enforcement, benefiting China and deepening U.S. dependency in key areas.

Biden’s green energy push for electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels, and wind turbines has backfired, benefiting China, which controls over 70% of global EV battery production and dominates the solar and wind sectors.

Environmental regulations pushing for 60% of new car sales to be electric by 2030 have increased U.S. reliance on Chinese imports, strengthening Beijing’s grip on green energy while making American supply chains more vulnerable.

This shift raises vehicle and energy costs, disproportionately impacting middle- and lower-income Americans. Restrictions on domestic oil and gas production further drive up costs and risk energy dependency on China.

Partnerships between Chinese firms, like CATL, and U.S. companies, such as Ford, allow China to benefit from U.S. tax incentives while retaining control over key technologies. If political tensions rise, these partnerships could disrupt U.S. supply chains, posing a serious national security risk.

Administrative failures have also allowed China to benefit from U.S. mismanagement. Julie Su, now the Acting Secretary of Labor, oversaw one of the largest fraud scandals in U.S. history during her time as California’s Labor Secretary.

The state’s Employment Development Department (EDD) lost an estimated $32 billion to fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, with $26 billion of that stolen by international criminal networks, including groups tied to China’s state-sponsored hacking organization, Advanced Persistent Threat 41 (APT 41).

These funds are now being used to finance activities that threaten U.S. national security, such as drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Despite these major failings, Su has risen in the ranks of the Biden administration, now occupying a key position in the federal government.

It’s baffling that someone who allowed billions of taxpayer dollars to fall into enemy hands is now in a position of even greater responsibility, further exemplifying the administration’s reluctance to confront the real consequences of its actions.

On the military front, Biden’s policy has been similarly weak. Despite China’s rapid military buildup and increasing aggressiveness in the South China Sea and around Taiwan, the administration has failed to launch a meaningful rearmament program.

China’s nuclear arsenal, which now includes over 500 operational warheads, continues to expand. Additionally, Beijing has ramped up military provocations near Taiwan, with hundreds of Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels threatening the island.

These actions highlight how China is increasingly willing to challenge the U.S. and its allies, yet the administration’s response has been insufficient.

Biden’s handling of Taiwan has added to the confusion. Despite publicly stating multiple times that the U.S. would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, senior White House staff repeatedly walked back his remarks, creating uncertainty about U.S. commitments.

Meanwhile, China’s military has grown bolder, often refusing to engage diplomatically with the U.S. while conducting aggressive maneuvers in the South China Sea. Biden’s calls for a diplomatic détente with Beijing have been met with inflammatory rhetoric from China, further eroding U.S. credibility in the region.

Geopolitically, China has expanded its influence while the Biden administration struggles to keep pace. China’s continued support for Russia, despite international condemnation of the war in Ukraine, demonstrates its willingness to defy global norms.

In 2023 alone, China sent hundreds of military aircraft and naval vessels toward Taiwan, showing a growing confidence that the U.S. is not in a position to stop them.

Additionally, incidents such as the Chinese spy balloon floating across the U.S. and reports of expanded Chinese spying facilities in Cuba show how Beijing is increasingly willing to challenge the U.S. on its own turf.

These failures cast serious doubt on Biden’s assertion that his China policy has been a success. Although the administration extended some Trump-era policies, such as blacklisting Chinese companies for human rights abuses, these efforts are undermined by contradictory actions.

For example, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo encouraged American businesses to keep investing in China during her visit last year, despite the administration’s supposed hardline stance.

Furthermore, the administration’s restrictions on semiconductor exports to China, one of its most touted policies, have been poorly enforced. Reports indicate that China still has access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia, despite the restrictions.

This lack of enforcement calls into question whether the administration is truly serious about competing with China in critical technologies.

On the trade and military front, Biden’s policy is equally underwhelming. The administration missed a major opportunity to build up U.S. military capabilities, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s aggressive stance toward Taiwan.

While the administration strengthened alliances in the Indo-Pacific through partnerships like AUKUS and the Quad, it has failed to launch the kind of rearmament program necessary to counter China’s growing military power.

China’s rapid military buildup poses a serious threat, yet the U.S. is lagging behind, especially when it comes to defending Taiwan and maintaining a strong presence in the South China Sea.

Biden’s lack of a robust trade agenda for Asia compounds the problem. His administration introduced the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which pales in comparison to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which China has applied to join.

Without a strong trade strategy, the U.S. is losing ground in Asia, allowing China to fill the vacuum and expand its influence.

Ultimately, the Biden administration’s China policy has been defined by inconsistency, poor enforcement, and a failure to adequately counter China’s growing influence. From energy dependency to military threats and economic vulnerabilities, the administration has left the U.S. in a weaker position. And Kamala has promised more of the same.