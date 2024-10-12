Kamala Harris’s Appearance on the Cover of Vogue Magazine Comes Back to Bite Her After Social Media Users Learn When the Photo was Taken

The fawning media coverage of Kamala Harris refuses to abate, but fortunately for America, she continues to be her own worst enemy.

On Friday, Vogue Magazine featured a smirking Harris on its cover in a story regarding her campaign to seize the presidency. The magazine hailed her as “the candidate for our times.”

“Only rarely are individuals summoned for acts of national rescue, but in July, Vice President Kamala Harris received one of those calls,” the magazine’s story writers gushed. “With President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign, the world looked to Harris with hopes and doubts.”

This marked the second time Harris had been featured on the cover, the first time was in 2021.

As Fox News notes, several delusional Harris supporters were also featured in the article. When one reads these comments, it’s disturbing to realize these people vote.

“To see the young people, older people, Republicans, men, women rally around her was electrifying and made me think that, in America, anything is possible,” Yvette Young told Vogue. “It brought back a feeling that’s been gone for me since Donald Trump came down the escalator.”

“I like the way she’s handled criminals and gun law,” said Tyreisa Williams, another slobbering supporter.

“There’s plenty of policy I disagree with this ticket on, but there’s some I agree with, and, most importantly, she’s got to beat Trump,” former Illinois ‘Republican’ congressman Joe Walsh stated. “He’s an existential threat to our democracy. He’s unfit.”

But Vogue’s best efforts to glamorize Harris are backfiring because social media users discovered (and news outlets later confirmed) the critical date the photo was taken: October 7th. This was precisely one year after Hamas savages launched the worst attack terrorist attack in Israel’s history.

As TGP readers know, roughly 1,200 innocent men, women, and children were slaughtered that fateful day, including 46 Americans.

But it gets worse. The photo shoot also came just after the Harris-Biden regime’s botched the Hurricane Helene rescue efforts and when Hurricane Milton was bearing down on Florida.

Harris could have done her part to help the victims but decided being a cover girl was more important.

Conservatives predictably let Harris have it:

