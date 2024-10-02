Kamala Harris Makes Sure the Cameras Are in Place to Capture Her Carefully Choreographed Photo Op as She Surveys Hurricane Damage in Georgia (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris photo op in hurricane-stricken Georgia

Another photo op for Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris on Wednesday visited Augusta, Georgia to survey the damage after Hurricane Helene passed through over the weekend.

Georgia was hit hard by Hurricane Helene. Flooding from the hurricane caused damage to homes and cars.

A biolab chemical plant in Conyers, Georgia ignited in flames and filled the air with hazardous black smoke. A shelter-in-place order has been in place all week.

Kamala Harris wore a crisis jacket and made the sure the cameras were in place to capture her carefully choreographed drive-by photo op in Augusta.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris announced that FEMA will be providing federal relief in the form of $750 to those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Many families have lost their homes and cars and the Biden Regime is giving them $750 several days after the hurricane destroyed everything.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris told the mayor of Augusta, “now I’m listening,” after her photo op as her handlers kicked out the press.

WATCH:

