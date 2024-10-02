Kamala Harris Makes Sure the Cameras Are in Place to Capture Her Carefully Choreographed Photo Op as She Surveys Hurricane Damage in Georgia (VIDEO)

Another photo op for Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris on Wednesday visited Augusta, Georgia to survey the damage after Hurricane Helene passed through over the weekend.

Georgia was hit hard by Hurricane Helene. Flooding from the hurricane caused damage to homes and cars.

Hurricane Helene is currently raging through Valdosta, Georgia. ️☔️ pic.twitter.com/5XpMKhSmvj — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) September 27, 2024

A biolab chemical plant in Conyers, Georgia ignited in flames and filled the air with hazardous black smoke. A shelter-in-place order has been in place all week.

Kamala Harris wore a crisis jacket and made the sure the cameras were in place to capture her carefully choreographed drive-by photo op in Augusta.

WATCH:

Kamala — who couldn't be bothered to respond over the weekend because she was too busy fundraising in San Francisco — makes sure the cameras are in place to capture her choreographed photo op pic.twitter.com/I4ubgYsQpq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 2, 2024

Kamala Harris announced that FEMA will be providing federal relief in the form of $750 to those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Many families have lost their homes and cars and the Biden Regime is giving them $750 several days after the hurricane destroyed everything.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris is in Georgia to announce that FEMA will be providing federal relief in the form of $750 to those affected by Hurricane Helene. Generous. Keep in mind that these people lost absolutely everything. pic.twitter.com/h0ovMpH5oR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 2, 2024

Kamala Harris told the mayor of Augusta, “now I’m listening,” after her photo op as her handlers kicked out the press.

WATCH: