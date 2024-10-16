Kamala Harris Lies to Black Supporters in Detroit, Claims She Was “Coming From Oakland” When She Started College… But She Graduated High School in Quebec (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris greets supporters after interview with Charlamagne Tha God in Detroit

Kamala Harris is so desperate to drum up support from black men that she’s lying about “coming from Oakland” when she actually grew up in French-speaking Quebec, Canada.

Harris this week joined popular left-wing black radio host Charlamagne Tha God for a live audio town hall in Detroit.

The highly-scripted “audio only” town hall was a disaster.

The town hall abruptly ended as Kamala Harris rambled on about nonsense.

WATCH:

After the town hall wrapped up, Harris greeted some supporters in the studio.

“I just love this saying,” Harris said, of “DETROIT VS EVERYBODY.” “I just feel a kindred spirit whenever I come to Detroit.”

“This is a town of people who have grit, who have determination and who have optimism and ambition and apply to that a lot of hard work which makes Detroit a first-class city in the United States of America,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris also told the black supporters that she was “coming from Oakland” when she started college.

This is a lie.

Harris graduated high school in Quebec and moved to DC for college. She didn’t move to Oakland until she was in her 20s.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

