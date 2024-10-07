Kamala Harris to Ditch Joe Biden After He Steals Her Thunder, Sabotages Campaign

Kamala Harris is desperate to distance herself from Joe Biden as he actively sabotages her campaign.

Joe Biden surprised White House reporters last Friday when he crashed a press briefing for the first time.

Biden spoke about the suspended dockworkers strike and the jobs numbers as Kamala Harris took the stage at a campaign event in Detroit.

CNN even accused Joe Biden of “overshadowing” Kamala Harris and stealing her thunder.

CNN says they were just about to go live to Kamala's speech in Detroit when Biden appeared at the press briefing — "clearly overshadowing her." "Is the left hand not talking to the right hand?" pic.twitter.com/Elr6KPUS9t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

Joe Biden also sabotaged Kamala Harris by claiming she is tied to every single of his failures.

“We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden said.

Biden on Kamala: “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/qi1O7fsZGr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 4, 2024

Kamala Harris is now trying to ditch Joe Biden in the final weeks before the election.

“Harris wants to create space, top aides say, but not too much space. She wants to be loyal — but she also wants to win. She is still planning to lean on Biden, who is flying to Milwaukee on Tuesday for an event trumpeting more projects made possible by administration efforts, to buck up union members or to park himself in battleground Pennsylvania for political stops in the final weeks. But no one on the vice president’s team is upset that Biden is headed to spend a whole week of October overseas on a non-pressing diplomatic trip to Germany and Angola. Some wish he’d go away for longer,” CNN reported.

CNN reported: