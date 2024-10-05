WATCH: Joe Biden Warns Upcoming Election May Be Violent – Trump Responds

Joe Biden surprised White House reporters on Friday when he crashed a press briefing for the first time.

Biden spoke about the suspended dockworkers strike and the jobs numbers.

Reporters did not ask Joe Biden about Hurricane Helene and his administration’s failure to help people suffering in North Carolina.

One reporter however asked Joe Biden if he is confident we will have a free and fair election.

“The election is a month away. One, I’d like to know how you’re feeling about how this election is going. And then also, do you have confidence that it will be a free and fair election and that it will be peaceful?” a White House reporter asked Biden. “Are you making any preparations, getting security briefings related to domestic security?”

Biden warned the election may be violent.

“I’m confident it will be free and fair. I don’t know whether it will be peaceful,” Biden said. “The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out when he didn’t like the outcome of the election were very dangerous.”

“Have you noticed? I noticed that the vice presidential Republican candidate did not say he’d accept the outcome of the election and hasn’t even accepted the outcome of the last election. So I’m concerned about what they’re going to do,” Biden added.

WATCH:

President Biden says he is concerned about what will happen if Republicans don't like the outcome of the election, telling reporters "I'm confident it will be free and fair. I don't know whether it will be peaceful." #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/tg6cb4oyap — Hannah Brandt (@HannahBrandt_TV) October 4, 2024

Trump responded to Biden’s warning about the upcoming election.

“I only can hope that it’s going to be free and fair, and I think in this state it will be and I hope in every state it will be. And I think we’re going to do very well,” Trump said at an event in Georgia.