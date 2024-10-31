JUST IN: President Trump Sues CBS News For $10 Billion For Deceptively Editing ’60 Minutes’ Interview with Kamala Harris

President Trump on Thursday sued CBS News for $10 billion for deceptively editing its ’60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris.

“President Trump brings this action to redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens in Texas and across America by CBS’s deceptive broadcasting conduct,” the lawsuit stated, according to Fox News.

Fox News reported:

Former President Trump is suing CBS News for $10 billion in damages, stating the network practiced “deceptive conduct” for the purpose of election interference in its interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the lawsuit filed Thursday. Trump attorneys said the complaint comes due to “CBS’ partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public.” Trump attorneys also argued the edits were done in an effort to “attempt to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party as the heated 2024 Presidential Election — which President Trump is leading — approaches its conclusion.”

Fake news 60 Minutes was caught editing Kamala’s answers to make her sound coherent and normal.

In fact it was so bad that ’60 Minutes’ spliced her nonsensical answer and replaced it with a completely separate sentence she said earlier in the interview.

Mixing and matching questions and answers. This isn’t journalism. It’s fraud.

Here is the original 60 Minutes exchange:

Bill Whitaker: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening?

Kamala Harris: Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.

And here is ’60 Minutes” edited exchange:

Bill Whitaker: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening?

Kamala Harris: We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

WATCH: