JUST IN: Pennsylvania Judge Bats Down Philly Soros DA Krasner, Declines to Block Elon Musk’s Daily $1 Million Giveaway

A Pennsylvania judge declined to block Elon Musk’s $1 million giveaway on Thursday.

Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner sued Elon Musk for his $1 million giveaway.

Rather than tackling the soaring crime, violent carjackings and retail theft in Philadelphia, Krasner is using resources to go after Elon Musk.

As previously reported, Elon Musk promised to give away $1 million each day until the November election to those who sign his petition supporting the U.S. Constitution.

At a packed rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month, Elon Musk wasted no time in following through on that promise, awarding a $1 million check to John Dreher, one of the attendees.

DA Krasner called Elon Musk’s giveaway ‘election interference’ an “illegal lottery.”

“The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries. The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections,” Krasner’s office said.

“Today, the Philadelphia DA filed a civil legal action under Pennsylvania law. This civil action neither precludes nor requires potential future action under Pennsylvania criminal law,” Krasner’s office said.

“The Philadelphia DA will litigate the factual allegations and legal arguments that underlie today’s filing on the record and in court,” they said.

On Thursday, a Pennsylvania state judge declined to block Musk’s giveaway.

Reuters reported: