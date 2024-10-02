JUST IN: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Likely to be Hit with Additional Charges After Speaking Out Against Illegal Alien Invasion

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will likely be hit with additional charges after he was indicted on five counts last week.

Last week Adams was indicted on charges including wire fraud, bribery and conspiracy out of the Southern District of New York, becoming the first sitting New York City mayor to face criminal prosecution.

Charges include conspiracy theory, wire fraud, bribery and solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national. Read the indictment.

According to federal prosecutors Adams accepted $10 million in illegal “straw” campaign contributions and bribes from foreign countries, including Turkey, Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan going back nearly a decade.

“For nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him,” the indictment reads.

“As Adams’s prominence and power grew, his foreign-national benefactors sought to cash in on their corrupt relationships with him, particularly when, in 2021, it became clear that Adams would become New York City’s mayor,” the filing said, according to The New York Post.

“Adams agreed, providing favorable treatment in exchange for the illicit benefits he received.”

Federal agents stormed Gracie Mansion—the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams—early Thursday morning, executing a search warrant connected to his public corruption indictment.

The Biden Regime went after Eric Adams after he went off-script and said illegal aliens are destroying New York City.

Exactly one year ago, Mayor Eric Adams admitted (off-script) that migrants are "destroying NYC" He was just indicted by Biden-Harris

ABC News reported:

It is “possible” New York City Mayor Eric Adams could face additional charges and additional defendants are “likely” to be added, prosecutors said during a court hearing Wednesday, a week after a sprawling, five-count indictment against the embattled politician was unsealed. “We’re moving quickly,” the prosecutor, Hagan Scotten, said. “We think that is quite likely.” Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges that accused him of engaging in a long-running conspiracy to solicit and accept illegal foreign contributions.

Adams said he looks forward to defending himself against the indictment.

WATCH: