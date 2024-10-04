Jury Returns Mixed Verdict For 3 Former Memphis Officers Convicted in Fatal Beating of Black Motorist Tyre Nichols

A jury on Thursday returned a mixed verdict for three former Memphis police officers convicted in Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating.
Last September five ex-Memphis police officers were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the fatal beating of black motorist Tyre Nichols.
Last year, the state charged the five police officers with second-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols.
The officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – were fired after Tyre Nichols died following a violent confrontation during a January 7 traffic stop.
Three of the officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith, were convicted of witness tampering but acquitted of federal charges.
Officers Bean and Smith were acquitted of civil rights charges.
Two of the officers, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr., previously pleaded guilty to the same charges.
NBC News reported:
Haley was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to witness tamper and one count of obstruction of justice for witness tampering. Bean and Smith were found guilty on only one count, obstruction of justice, for witness tampering, WMC reported.
None of the men were found guilty of the counts of deprivation of rights under color of the law for excessive force and for failure to intervene or deliberate indifference, but Haley was convicted of the lesser counts for each, which involved bodily injury, WMC reported.