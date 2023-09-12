JUST IN: 5 Former Memphis Police Officers Indicted by Federal Grand Jury in Connection with Fatal Beating of Black Motorist Tyre Nichols

Five ex-Memphis police officers were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the fatal beating of black motorist Tyre Nichols.

Authorities earlier this year released bodycam footage of five Memphis police officers beating motorist Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop.

Earlier this year, the state charged the five police officers with second-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols.



Tyre Nichols

The officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – were fired after Tyre Nichols died following a violent confrontation during a January 7 traffic stop.

A federal grand jury indicted the five former Memphis officers on Tuesday on charges “relating to the deprivation of rights under color of law, including excessive force and failure to intervene as well as deliberate indifference, and conspiracy to witness-tamper,” ABC News reported.

ABC News reported: