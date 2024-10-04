Judicial Watch: Las Vegas Police Recordings Raise Questions About Biden’s Health Emergency in Vegas

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch announced it received radio records from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealing it shut down roads to a local hospital on July 17 after Joe Biden fell ill.

Biden abruptly canceled a Las Vegas campaign event on July 17 and announced he got Covid.

Joe Biden was seen boarding Air Force One in Vegas en route to DC struggling up the steps.

The vaccines are so safe and effective that Biden now has both dementia and Covid, and the masks worked so well that he is not wearing one even with Covid. But hey masks are not theatre folks! Bad Commedia dell'Arte! pic.twitter.com/xYIocrXeJB — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) July 18, 2024

Several days later Biden emerged from hiding with a huge bruise on his chin.

Rumors began swirling that Joe Biden had a more serious medical emergency after law enforcement sources began leaking info to reporters.

The Oversight Project previously obtained audio from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department discussing Biden’s July 17 medical emergency.

“For everyone on the radio, right now POTUS is 421. He’s being seen, so we’re just kinda waiting to see how this is shaping out. So, for everybody’s knowledge, he’s 421 right now, we’re just trying to figure out what’s going on we’re gonna go from there,” the first responder said.

Code “421” describes a sick or injured individual, according to the Las Vegas Metro PD.

6\ Here you can hear them say “POTUS is 421” Code 421 is a sick or injured person, according to LVMPD’s code sheet. pic.twitter.com/OUro7iIjdc — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) August 10, 2024

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said the Las Vegas Police recordings raise more questions about Biden’s health scare.

Judicial Watch reported:

The Las Vegas Police produced three audio recordings. None of the recordings have a date/time stamp. In the 43-minute recording, in a transmission largely dealing with rerouting traffic to accommodate Biden’s motorcade, the control center asks if anyone knows if the Secret Service has drones flying over the stratosphere and the response is “I don’t think so.” The drone is reported “stratosphere flying 2500 feet.” Shortly afterwards, Biden is declared Code 421, meaning sick or injured. Officers are directed to respond, Code 3, meaning lights and sirens, and are heard quickly maneuvering to block intersections for a full road closure. [@ 22:40] Officer: Alright, so right now we be on a hold with something with the president, so if you can go ahead, you can go ahead and let some of that north and south flow, but not east and west, just north and south please…. Officer: For everybody on the radio, right now POTUS [Biden] is 421 [sick or injured]. He’s being seen, so we are kind of waiting to see how this is shaping out, so for everybody’s knowledge he’s 421 right now. We’re just trying to figure out what’s going on and we’re going to go from there. [@ 25:40] Officer: Can you have all the units that are assigned to the motorcade come down to Desert Inn and Eastern, DI and Eastern? And, I need them here ASAP…. Officer: When you say ASAP, do you want us Code 3 [lights and sirens] there? Officer: Yes, please. Officer: I want everybody with the exception of units at DI and Eastern….

Secret Service requested full road closure and lights and sirens.

[@ 29:10] Officer: All units on this channel, 302. What we are going to do is, the tail car is going to be in a black explorer. They are going to get out in front. We are going to go south on Eastern and they are going to deploy you. So the first car behind the EP Explorer, just listen to what they are telling you and deploy you. And then each car after that will be deployed….

Officer: Alright, everybody keep in mind, for this one we are trying to go for a full closure. We need a full closure. So it needs to be north and south bound on Eastern as well as East and West on Russell….

Officer: We are going to shut down everything….

Officer: 302, Secret Service is requesting a Code 3 [lights and sirens] response.

“In the 4:03 minute recording, officers are heard over the radio rushing to secure the perimeter of University Medical Center Hospital and rendezvous outside Valley Hospital emergency room entrance in anticipation of Biden’s arrival. A “Max Tac Alert, meaning maximum tactical alert, is declared over the radio “he is in the box squad.” Plain clothes officers are directed to “tac up” before heading to the Valley Hospital,” Judicial Watch reported.

“In the 4:20 minute recording, officers are heard over the radio being directed to respond, Code 3, lights and sirens, to start blocking intersections and closing roads to traffic. Officers are on two different radio channels with some units moving with the “package,” referring to Biden, while other units are scrambling to close roads for the president’s motorcade movement,” Judicial Watch reported.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lied about Biden’s medical emergency.

“He was not. As you know, the President — when we were in Vegas tested positive for COVID. We let you all know and then we flew back here. Outside of that, there was no medical emergency.

“These Las Vegas Police Department recordings raise significant questions about whether the American people were told the full truth about President Biden’s health status,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

