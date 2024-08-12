COVER-UP! White House Responds to Audio of Las Vegas Metro PD Discussing Biden’s Medical Emergency… ‘POTUS is 421’

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s medical emergency on July 17.

Biden abruptly canceled a Las Vegas campaign event on July 17 and announced he got Covid.

Joe Biden was seen boarding Air Force One in Vegas en route to DC struggling up the steps.

Several days later Biden emerged from hiding with a huge bruise on his chin.

Joe Biden gives an Oval Office address on dropping out of the presidential race, pool photo by Evan Vucci,/Getty, July 24, 2024.

Rumors began swirling that Joe Biden had a more serious medical emergency after law enforcement sources began leaking info to reporters.

Over the weekend the Oversight Project obtained audio from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department discussing Biden’s July 17 medical emergency.

“For everyone on the radio, right now POTUS is 421. He’s being seen, so we’re just kinda waiting to see how this is shaping out. So, for everybody’s knowledge, he’s 421 right now, we’re just trying to figure out what’s going on we’re gonna go from there,” the first responder said.

Code “421” describes a sick or injured individual, according to the Las Vegas Metro PD.

The White House responded to the Vegas audio for the time on Monday.

Peter Doocy asked KJP: “And there’s one more thing that came out over the weekend. There’s this new Las Vegas Police radio traffic that’s published by The Daily Beast where officers were racing to secure a hospital emergency room on July 17. They were under the impression that President Biden was having a medical emergency. What was it?”

The White House is covering up the truth.

KJP lied about Biden’s medical emergency.

“He was not. As you know, the President — when we were in Vegas tested positive for COVID. We let you all know and then we flew back here. Outside of that, there was no medical emergency. People are still testing positive for COVID, but because of this President, he was able to put forth a comprehensive — a comprehensive way to move forward with this pandemic, and now, we have vaccines and now we — we are in a different place with this pandemic. It is behind us, and that’s because of this president and what he was able to do.”

