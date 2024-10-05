John L. Kachelman: The Boiling Point – America Have You Had ‘Enough,’ Yet?

Guest post by John L. Kachelman, Jr.

America, have you had “enough” yet? Readers can quickly put multiple reports illustrating each of these points:

• Enough political targeting that seeks to discredit, demonize, and even assassinate political opponents?

• Enough of the USA being the world’s police and spending millions and billions in foreign nations when our nation is desperate for security funding?

• Enough political spending that only helps those favored by the Ruling Elite?

• Enough catering to illegals who are treated better and above the US citizen?

• Enough of FEMA ignoring the US citizen in favor of the illegals?

• Enough of Washington, DC POLS dictating personal choices and ignoring State’s Rights?

• Enough “Washington as usual” that hypocritically speaks of compassion?

• Enough of the “Social INjustice Warrior” who intimidates and demands DEI infringing upon Civil Rights?

• Enough of the corporate DEI crammed down our throats through advertisements, entertainment and Hollywood “stars.”

• Enough “substance lacking joy” that brings genuine sorrow and multiple miseries?

• Enough word salads that have no objectivity and only confusion?

• Enough of the MSM talking heads telling you what you should believe and ignoring reality in reporting?

• Enough of the devilish cackling touting a greater economy, security and immigration control?

• Enough of the same-old political hypocrisy that too many in the USA indifferently shrug off with unconcern?

Since the publishing of the below a year ago, the situation in the United States of American has only devolved into greater ruin. America, when will you say “enough is enough”? Our Constitution provided the only way to address such crimes. Anarchy in civics or civilians is not the answer. Your opportunity, to follow the US Constitution and to make a difference in this election is quickly passing. Perhaps it is already too late…

The Boiling Point

There is a constant principle in civilization. This principle is, history is unerring, redundant and unforgiving. This principle offers insight from the past to the present and future. Inspiration validates this principle as it discusses earthly live, “What has been, it is what will be, and what has been done, it is what will be done. So, there is nothing new under the sun” (The Bible, Ecclesiastes 1:9). This principle “smacks down” the arrogance of anyone thinking they have concocted a “new” approach. Especially does this expose the arrogance of politicians who applaud themselves on “new” guidelines for controlling the public.

The implosion of a nation is tragic. A worldwide implosion of nations united by one Ruling Class is a never-before-seen event currently unfolding. What happens on the separate national scene is horribly amplified on the worldwide stage. Such does not occur instantaneously. It is a consequence of a process in which little-by-little actions accumulate until there is no hope for correction.

The end comes when the population has reached a point of exhaustion; anger is unleashed; those identified as the troublers are finally held accountable and punished. History chronicles the process in an unerring narrative that strips away the façade of political hypocrisy.

At the beginning, the process is unnoticeable because the general population functions as “normal.” But in the final stages the accumulated changes unite and the destructive degraded civics, religion, and family become rampant and shockingly documented. A juggernaut of instability replaces order.

In the end, the apathy that permits the national reformatting silently surrenders to the chaos. This in turn fuels civic upheavals, allows greater violence, urges insensitivities to fellowman, and consolidates the chasm separating the Elite Rulers from the Subservient Ruled. The utter insensitivity of the Ruling Elite is exposed as they are oblivious to all and are focused only on their imagined superiority.

This elitism is often attributed to Marie-Antoinette. Her reputation as a self-consumed, indulgent Elite is forever etched in civilization’s Hall of Shame. Her eventual fate, and that awaiting all such Elites, is documented. The French revolutionaries thought even less of her than we do today and she was guillotined in 1793.

The unraveling of civilization’s great nations has a common thread weaving through the historic narratives. The centuries are different. The languages and form of governments are different. But the storyboard is constant; the message is redundant; and, the pattern is unerring.

The constant cycle continues because Elites think their way is “new.” But their way is only a nauseous regurgitation of historic failures. Mortal arrogance thinks that the past does not apply—they choose to be ignorant of the past truths. “Is there anything which one might say, ‘See this is new’? It has already existed for ages which were before us. There is no remembrance of the earlier things” (The Bible, Ecclesiastes 1:10-11).

History’s revisionists and arrogant politicians refuse this principle. Not because it is invalid but because it disagrees with their arrogance. They believe they know better and can “change” the unchangeable.

However, a factor bringing eventual ruin to their “utopian” delusions is how the “ruled” eventually recognize reality. Perhaps their historic response is best illustrated by a comic character. Popeye struggled with his perennial opponents Brutus (Bluto) and Sea Hag. When the opposition was too much, he stated, “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more!” and reached for his Spinach. The boiling point had been reached.

The Gadsden Flag’s Unforgiving Message

The history of this flag is encouraging. “Don’t Tread On Me” with a rattlesnake poised to attack, communicates the resolve of personal independence. It is not an aggressive posture but a defensive one. It warns anyone who would tread on the liberties of free people to beware because freedom is going to be defended. Those who have tasted freedom remain peaceful BUT their patience is not endless. It was this message hoisted by the first American Navy and Marines.

An interesting trivia regarding this flag focuses on Benjamin Franklin. Franklin commented on the rattlesnake’s symbol of the strength of American freedom and independence in an essay published by the Pennsylvania Journal December 27, 1775.

I recollected that her eye excelled in brightness, that of any other animal, and that she has no eye-lids. She may therefore be esteemed an emblem of vigilance. She never begins an attack, nor, when once engaged, ever surrenders: She is therefore an emblem of magnanimity and true courage. As if anxious to prevent all pretensions of quarreling with her, the weapons with which nature has furnished her, she conceals in the roof of her mouth, so that, to those who are unacquainted with her, she appears to be a most defenseless animal; and even when those weapons are shown and extended for her defense, they appear weak and contemptible; but their wounds however small, are decisive and fatal. Conscious of this, she never wounds ’till she has generously given notice, even to her enemy, and cautioned him against the danger of treading on her. Was I wrong, Sir, in thinking this a strong picture of the temper and conduct of America?

This iconic Revolutionary War flag is a historic expression of American patriotism. Today, it is an expression of personal freedom and individualism. Franklin correctly observed the rattlesnake never backed down when provoked and captures “the temper and conduct of America.” The defiant phrase, don’t tread on me, means “to step, walk, or trample so as to press, crush, or injure

something.” And so, with its tongue flicked, fangs out, and body coiled in defense, the rattlesnake warns: “If you dare put your foot down on me, I will strike.”

Let the Ruling Elite Politicians and the entrenched governing Bureaucrats listen carefully. Do you hear the spirit of the American citizen?

The Nuremberg Trials Unforgiving Message

Here is a message that has been lost in the educational processes and ignored by the Ruling Elite.

“What makes this inquest significant is that these prisoners represent sinister influences that will lurk in the world long after their bodies have returned to dust. We will show them to be living symbols of racial hatreds, of terrorism and violence, and of the arrogance and cruelty of power…It does expect that your juridical action will put the forces of international law…on the side of peace, so that men and women of good will, in all countries, may…live…underneath the law.” (SCOTUS Justice Robert H. Jackson’s opening statement at the Nuremberg Trials).

Does the Ruling Elite Politicians “hear” Justice Jackson, “These…represent sinister influences that will lurk in the world long after their bodies have returned to dust”? It is possible that the historical record will record the current Rulers as “living symbols of racial hatreds, of terrorism and violence, and of the arrogance and cruelty of power”? Will this be their dark legacy? This is the consequence of a self-consuming arrogance.

The French Revolution’s Unforgiving Message

The catalysts of the French Revolution are difficult to specify but a compelling argument could be made that the combination of these factors helped to ignite the public:

…A constant state of war had been experienced for forty years.

…This forever war environment took a toll on the French treasury and population.

…The strict class system placed the clergy and nobility far above the average citizens; titles of nobility assumed they were above the law and exempted from taxes.

…The higher-ranking classes refused to forfeit their privileges in the interest of saving the country

The frustration of the French reached its boiling point. A good argument can be made that the French Revolution was a battle to achieve equality and remove oppression.

The Boiling Point Reached

In history’s redundant chronicles the pattern is constant. The Rulers become delusionary thinking the Rule of Law applies to the population but not to them. And so, the guidelines, the decrees, the “mandates by pen and phone,” the executive orders that violate the Rule of law, and many other actions are recorded that violate personal freedom and strangles independence—until the boiling point is reached.

This idiom should remind the Ruling Elite that eventually the ruled will shout “Enough IS enough!” The limit is reached; patience is exhausted; trust is erased. The situation has become critical, calamitous and uncontrollable!

Such describes the Boston Massacre, Bunker Hill, the Boston Tea Party, the Storming of the Bastille, and myriad of other historical events that are paralleled today. Such heinous actions are a lasting legacy of the failed Politicians, the compromised Judicial Courts, and the inept Executive leaders of nations.

There is a historical precedent when the people say “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

With these points in mind, let the Executive, Judicial, and Legislative branches of the United States of America decide what their historical response will be. And be assured that their decisions leave a legacy and that judgment comes on those decisions. One final observation, when the boiling point is reached, “God will come with vengeance; the retribution of God will come…He who reduces rulers to nothing, who makes the judges of the earth meaningless” (The Bible, Isaiah 35:4; 40:23).